Tyler Nelson’s junior season got off to a painful start.
During a scrimmage against Munster Nov. 17, Nelson sprained his left ankle and was immediately sidelined. No more running. No games. No timetable for a return.
But off his Chesterton teammates went, rattling off wins against 21st Century, Morton and Lowell without him. He finally returned for a recent win against Roosevelt but was too rusty to make the impact he wanted.
Then the E.C. Central game happened.
Nelson was a catalyst in the Trojans’ 56-46 come-from-behind road win over the Cardinals on Dec. 11. He returned to his normal starting position at shooting guard, put in a pair of 3-pointers, scored eight points and most importantly felt back at home on the floor.
“Knocking down shots is a big deal for me,” Nelson said. “Hitting my first three felt really good and gave me confidence and energy again. It’s like your back.”
Chesterton (6-0) was better because of it. Nelson’s corner trey midway through the third quarter helped mark a completed comeback effort to tie the game, Later, a drive to the basket on a broken play and ensuing finish through contact helped put the game away.
As the second-leading returning scorer from last season’s team, Nelson carries expectations from head coach Marc Urban to take another leap forward as a scoring option alongside junior standout Jake Wadding.
“That first game, he was a little winded but played much better tonight,” Urban said following Chesterton’s win against East Chicago. “He brings some experience. I think he’s capable of scoring probably more than he did last year. I think he’s going to continue to be aggressive and look to score.”
Nelson added 10 points last Friday in a 72-46 win over Highland.
Chesterton’s roster lists Nelson as a forward but he considers himself a better fit as a 6-foot-1 shooting guard. Not afraid to take an open look from beyond the arc, he’s got the ability to catch smaller guards napping with an outside shot or take larger post players off the dribble.
Nelson, who made a verbal pledge to play baseball at Indiana State, walks a fine line between balancing time on the hardwood and the diamond. He said the brief stint on the shelf reminded him of just how much he enjoys being on the floor.
“I just want to be out here helping us win,” Nelson said. “Sometimes after practice or games, I’m feeling (the ankle) a little. But it’s fine now. It’s getting there and I can still go.”
Over the offseason, Nelson said he put attention on becoming stronger and more confident with the ball in his hands. His shooting touch from long and mid-range are dialed in and he’s shown no hesitation getting to the rim either.
That is, now that the ankle is back to normal.
“It’s just fun to go out there and compete again” Nelson said. “I love playing, I love competing and I’m here to help us win basketball games no matter what that means.”