Chesterton, Valparaiso could meet in sectional semifinal

Ask anyone around Chesterton basketball. They’ll tell you that the last two postseasons were a disappointment, ending prematurely — in the eyes of the Trojans — without any trophies.

That doesn’t affect the expectations this time around, though. They’re sky-high, at least the ones coming from outside the program.

Chesterton (22-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state in every poll. It clinched a Duneland Athletic Conference title with a 60-57 overtime win over rival Valparaiso last week. A game with West Side Friday will be the last tuneup for the postseason.

“It’s Indiana so everybody makes the tournament. You really throw your rankings, throw your record, throw everything out. You have to execute on the floor for 32 minutes and if you’re fortunate enough to win, you’ve got to strap it up and do it again the next night,” coach Marc Urban said. “I think we’re smart enough to understand that if we’re down in Indianapolis, we’re probably not undefeated. It’s a great honor (to be ranked No. 1) but it really doesn’t mean anything.”

Sectional pairings were announced Sunday evening. The Trojans will play Lowell (0-20) in the opening round of the Class 4A Portage Sectional. Valparaiso (18-4) starts with Merrillville (8-13). Chesterton and the Vikings could meet again in the second round.

“Obviously (Chesterton is) the favorite team going into the sectionals. They’re DAC champs,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman told the Times. “If we’re fortunate to get another shot at them, we’d love that.

Urban took the opposite approach. He said the Vikings, as two-time defending champions, are the team to beat.

“Last Friday night was special for both teams. We looked around and it was standing-room-only after not being able to play in front of fans for most of the season, or just your parents. To be able to look around at a packed house with a championship on the line for a rivalry game was really fun,” Urban said. “Both teams were able to experience something that they’ll remember for a lifetime.”

On the other side of the bracket, Hobart (6-13) or Portage (14-7) will play Crown Point (15-5) for a chance to play for a sectional title.

In the other 4A sectional at Lake Central, Hammond Central (14-6) and Munster (17-4) are the favorites. Neither team lost to a potential sectional opponent during the regular season. The Mustangs beat everyone except the Wolves, including Highland (6-14) twice. Hammond Central didn’t play Munster but bested the other five in the bracket.

The two teams could see each other in the second round. The Wolves open with the Trojans and the Mustangs will play West Side (6-11).

“They’ve been playing them well. We’ve definitely been following (Munster),” Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr said. “We’re locked in and we’ll get our scouting in on Highland and then get some tapes on (Munster).”

Hammond Central lost only once after Jan. 1 and that loss was to Chesterton.

The regular-season schedule ends with Valparaiso, a game Moore said he and Coolman both like as a bridge to the playoffs.

“It benefits both of us,” Moore said. “I’m excited about playing them and I’m glad we were able to get them on the schedule. We’ll have to be ready to play against a top opponent and that will go well for us preparing for Highland.”

Lake Central (9-13) plays Morton (10-11) in the other first-round matchup. EC Central (7-11) will see the winner of that game.

Plymouth hosts the other bracket featuring 4A schools from the Region.

LaPorte (11-10) gets a bye and will play the winner of Michigan City (13-8) and Mishawaka (12-8). Michigan City beat LaPorte 73-70 on Jan. 21.

In Class 1A, 21st Century is a team expecting to contend for a state championship.

The Cougars (16-4) are the favorites in the Kouts Sectional. Morgan Township (14-4) looks to be the biggest obstacle at Kouts.

21st Century will open with Hammond Academy (2-14).

“You got to play the game. It’s sectionals so any night you can be beat. You can’t go in taking anybody lightly,” Cougars coach Larry Upshaw said. “You got to prepare like you’re playing the No. 1 team in the state.”

The second round could present a rematch opportunity with Washington Township, who plays Covenant Christian (6-13) in the opener.

A year ago, the Senators (3-14) beat 21st Century 57-55 in a sectional opener. Guard Ashton Williamson was playing in his first game in black and red after transferring from Calumet.

Williamson now has a full season with 21st Century and leads the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Juniors Quinton Floyd and DJ Moss (both averaging 15.9 points per game) each have a year more experience.

“We had a list of people from the previous year that we owe. We’re trying to get our legs back,” Upshaw said. “They’re definitely one of them. Coach (Scott) Bowersock is a good coach, though. I know he’ll be prepared.”

The Cougars played a schedule designed to get them ready for the postseason. It featured 10 4A teams, four 3A programs and a few state-ranked 2A and 1A squads. 21st Century only lost to teams in the top two divisions.

“We’ve just got to keep good practice habits. We’re at the point of the season where kids are listening to social media and whatnot, so you’ve got to keep them engaged,” Upshaw said. “Again, we can’t take anybody lightly. We got to play the game.”

The Cherokees will see the host Mustangs first with the winner playing Marquette (11-9).

LaCrosse (8-9) is the only local team in the 1A Triton Sectional. The Tigers open with a bye and will play either West Central (3-16) or Argos (13-5).

Class 3A

Calumet (11-9) is the only team over .500 in the Hanover Central Sectional. The consolidation of Hammond schools this year means the bracket has no returning champion.

The Warriors will play River Forest (7-11) for a trip to the championship.

The Wildcats (9-11) get a bye and will meet the winner between Lighthouse (4-11) and Griffith (3-15).

Kankakee Valley (15-5) will host the other area 3A bracket. Fewer games have been played between teams in this sectional than any in the state.

The Kougars start with Culver Academies (14-6).Wheeler (2-18) waits in the next round.

Defending champion New Prairie (5-16) plays Knox (6-13) with the winner getting a bye to the final

Class 2A

Whiting (0-16) will host a sectional with all eyes focused on a potential rematch between Illiana Christian (19-2) and Lake Station (17-3) in the final.

The Vikings open with Andrean (7-12) with the winner meeting Bishop Noll (9-10) in the second round. The Eagles play Bowman (1-13) with the Oilers waiting in the next game.

At North Judson, Westville (13-8) will start its quest for its first sectional trophy in 99 years against Boone Grove (14-7). Hebron (11-9) will play the winner of that game.

The host and favorite Bluejays (16-5) start with South Bend Career Academy (8-14) with either South Central (3-16) or LaVille (3-15) next.

