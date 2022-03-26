Chesterton's Chris Mullen enjoying one last basketball season

CHESTERTON — Chris Mullen is a football player. He’s a quarterback. That’s the sport he’ll play in college at the University of Indianapolis. But that doesn’t mean the Chesterton senior is any less dedicated to basketball.

The Trojans played in an event at Marian last summer in Indianapolis, followed by another tournament at Indiana Wesleyan the next day. Mullen played most of the game in both of those events while simultaneously attending football camps at the University of Indianapolis and in Ohio.

He makes that kind of effort because he loves being a Trojan.

“It’s hard to come by a coaching staff like we have, a team like we have. I wouldn’t want anything else other than to be playing with this team right now,” Mullen said.

Much of that comes back to the influence of Trojans coach Marc Urban, Mullen said. The team respects Urban but also enjoys spending time with him. Players universally praise the efforts of their head coach.

Urban said kids like Mullen make the job easier.

“He’s done a lot for all of our athletic programs,” Urban said. “He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. He’s relentless in everything he does. Sometimes you have to tell him to slow down a little bit just to be smart. He does things the right way. He pays attention to detail. The University of Indianapolis is getting a special kid. They found a diamond in the rough.”

Mullen is a three-sport athlete. He was also a shortstop and pitcher for the Chesterton baseball team, though he won’t play this spring. He’s having surgery on a hip injury that he insists hasn’t hindered his ability on the hardwood.

The injury happened during the football season in which Mullen almost led the Trojans to the program's first-ever sectional title. They fell just short on the final play in a 10-7 loss to Penn.

“That’s something that’s always in the back of my head that fuels me a little bit, just because you didn’t really accomplish anything,” Mullen said. “With this team, you just want to accomplish everything you can. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Mullen grew up wanting to win championships in the maroon and gold. His eldest brother, Jack, graduated in 2016 and played for the Trojans.

Nick Mullen, who graduated in 2019, is now a Chesterton assistant coach. That leads to an interesting sibling dynamic. The two have always been competitive, like any brothers.

At 6-foot-8, Nick Mullen gives his 6-4 younger brother a big body to practice against.

“It’s cool to have the experience of winning together but at the same time it’s different. We’re brothers. We spend a lot of time together outside of practice,” Nick Mullen said. “He wants to compete with me but he still respects what I say.”

Being an assistant coach also gives Nick Mullen a front-row seat for some of the big plays his little brother has made during Chesterton’s historic run this season.

“It’s a great feeling to see our hard work paying off like that,” Nick Mullen said.

Chris Mullen will likely be counted on to play a big role defensively this weekend. In the semistate round, he spent much of the game guarding Kokomo’s 6-10 center Flory Bidunga.

Cathedral, which Chesterton will play Saturday’s 7:15 p.m. (Region time) Class 4A state title game, also has a 6-10 center in Xavier Booker. The four-star prospect was recently offered scholarships by Michigan and Michigan State.

The Irish (25-6) boast five players averaging double figures in points, including Eastern Kentucky commit Tayshawn Comer at point guard. Forward Jaxon Edwards has reported scholarship offers from mid-major programs. Junior Jaron Tibbs will likely play football in college.

That depth, Uban said, means the Trojans (29-0) will have to play sound defense and value possessions on offense.

“They’re very long. They’re very athletic. They’re very skilled,” Urban said. “We’ve played (Homestead’s) Fletcher Loyer. We’ve played (Valparaiso’s) Mason Jones. We’ve played (Penn’s) Markus Burton, (Michigan City’s) Jamie Hodges, (Bidunga). We’ve played a lot of teams that have one or two guys. These guys have five guys on the floor at the same time.”

Despite being undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the season, Chesterton has the air of an underdog. They feel slighted in some corners of the Indiana high school basketball world.

They’re ready to prove themselves yet again this weekend. And in Mullen, they have a guy ready to make a key play.

“We have an elite point guard (in Travis Grayson). We have two sophomores that are unbelievable (in Tyler Parrish and Justin Sims) and are going to be very good in the future. (Owen Guest) is a great shooter and we’ve got great people coming off the bench,” Chris Mullen said. “Whatever I can do to help the team is very important. Whatever needs to be done, if it needs to be a loose ball on the ground, if it needs to be a shot, whatever it is. I’ll do it.”

