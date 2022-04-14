Chesterton's Travis Grayson earns AP All-State recognition

Chesterton had a season unlike any other, and it took a leader unlike any other to reach new heights.
Travis Grayson was recognized by the Associated Press as an All-State Second Team selection on Thursday. It is coupled with his
Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year and first-team selections earlier this month.
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game while guiding the Trojans to their first
regional and semistate championships, and a second-place finish in Class 4A.
Purdue recruits Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer headline the first team, as voted on by media across the state. Smith was selected as Indiana's coveted Mr. Basketball, an award
Grayson finished fifth in. Smith, a 6-foot point guard, averaged 18.3 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 1.9 steals despite missing eight games because of a foot injury and postponing surgery so he could compete in the state tournament.
Loyer led Homestead, which Chesterton beat in December, with averages of 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He was named 2022 Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Other first-team honorees were: Indiana recruit C.J. Gunn, of Lawrence North; Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian, of Central Noble; and Eastern Kentucky recruit Tayshawn Comer, whose Cathedral team beat Chesterton in the state championship.
Joining Grayson on the second team are: Bellarmine recruit Peter Suder, a two-time state champ with Carmel; Illinois-Chicago recruit Jalen Jackson, of Fort Wayne Northrup; Tae Davis, previously committed to Louisville, of Warren Central; and Kokomo sophomore Flory Bidunga.
Bidunga was the only non-senior on the second team after averaging 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game. He arrived from the Congo and saw his season end at semistate against Grayson and Chesterton.
The third-team selections are: South Florida recruit Ryan Conwell, of Pike; IUPUI recruit Armon Jarrard, of Mt. Vernon; Penn's Markus Burton; Cathedral's Xavier Booker; and Bloomington North's JaQualon Roberts.
The latter three are juniors.
