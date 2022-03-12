Chesterton's Tyler Parrish among blossoming sophomores for state's No. 1 team

MICHIGAN CITY — Tyler Parrish had ice taped to both knees after the regional semifinal. The Chesterton sophomore will see a doctor about the issue after the season.

It doesn’t affect his shot, though. That fact was on display in the Trojans’ 65-51 regional semifinal win over South Bend Adams Saturday morning. The Eagles let Parrish get to his spots and seemed to dare him to shoot at times, choosing to close the lane on guard Travis Grayson instead. Grayson took advantage, finding Parrish behind the arc.

Parrish missed the first two and Chesterton trailed after the first quarter. Teammates kept finding him, though, and in the next period, he hit four straight and buoyed the Trojans through a rough period when Adams could’ve pulled away.

“(Grayson) always finds the open man. He’s good at that,” Parrish said. “The seniors help a lot. They get us ready. They’re always telling us ‘You’ll be fine. It’s going to be good. Just go out there and play your game.’”

Grayson said Adams (14-13) was disciplined in its efforts to clog his driving lanes. That gave him chances to find shooters. Parrish was ready to take the big shot.

“That’s just confidence right there. He gets shots up. He makes shots and he’s confident,” Grayson said. “I don’t know what their game plan was but it didn’t work. He’s a shooter. He’s been shooting really well all season.”

Coach Marc Urban credited Grayson’s decision-making with creating opportunities for Parrish, who didn’t shrink because of some of the environments the Trojans have seen this year. A January win at Culver and a Duneland Athletic Conference-clinching victory over Valparaiso exposed the Trojans to postseason-like atmospheres.

At this point in the season, sophomores like Parrish and forward Justin Sims are basically juniors, Grayson said. He expects them to step up in those moments.

“The right decision was to kick it and (Parrish) can stroke it,” Urban said.

Sims blocked four shots and altered several others at key points.

“They made some big-time plays. We have all the confidence in the world in those guys. They’ve gotten so much better throughout the year,” Urban said.

The Trojans (27-0) pulled away in the second half, building the lead to double digits in the final minutes.

Parrish finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Grayson had 17. Chesterton moved on to play Penn in the regional championship. The Kingsmen beat Munster 53-47 in the other semifinal.

