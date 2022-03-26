Chesterton's undefeated season ends in Class 4A state championship loss to Cathedral

INDIANAPOLIS — Marc Urban said he’s been saving up pictures in his phone of his Chesterton team’s historic run to the Class 4A state championship game. He hasn’t looked at them, yet.

In a few weeks, the coach will reminisce over the Trojans’ undefeated regular season and first regional and semistate championships.

The biggest trophy was out of reach.

“You start the year and you’re not even getting votes in the (Indiana Basketball Coaches Association) poll. You end up No. 1, with all the pressure. ‘You guys are No. 1. How are you going to handle the pressure?’ They handled it all the way to the state championship and they ran into a really talented basketball team,” Urban said. “I’m so proud of our guys. They do things the right way. They work hard. They’re so much fun to be around. It stings. Trust me. This is not how you wanted it to go down.”

Cathedral, with its roster loaded with size, length and future college athletes, outclassed Chesterton in a 65-31 win Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Trojans (29-1) made only 11-of-52 shots. The Irish blocked 14 of them. Cathedral had seven dunks and forced 14 turnovers.

“They’re really good. You’ve got (Purdue coach) Matt Painter and (Michigan State coach) Tom Izzo and a slew of other guys there, there’s probably someone really good on the floor,” Urban said. “I thought they played well. They shot the ball well and we got in a hole early.”

The Irish scored the game’s first 10 points. It wasn’t until a Tyler Parrish layup with just under five minutes left in the first quarter that the Trojans scored. It was 22-10 after the first quarter.

The Trojans pushed back some in the second frame. Nick Furmanek drew a charge, then Carson Parrish hit a 3-pointer to bring the Irish lead back into single digits. That was as close as it got for the remainder of the game.

The Irish (26-6) ran away with it in the second half, expanding the advantage to 22 and beyond.

Senior Chris Mullen was given the Mental Attitude Award after the game, an honor Urban said “was rigged” if he didn’t win. Mullen spent the second half working hard in the paint for rebounds. He finished with 10 boards.

“I don’t think I've ever been on a team like this ever in my entire life. Not even when I’m holding up the Lombardi Trophy. This is something special,” Mullen, who will play college football at the University of Indianapolis, said. “Everyone on this team worked toward the same goal. We knew we were going to be here but no one else did. That started the third day after we lost the sectionals (last year). We set out and we got here. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but we got here.”

Tyler and Carson Parrish each scored seven points to lead Chesterton.

“I’m proud to coach these guys. I’m proud of our community traveling the way they did. It’s been an amazing ride, an amazing experience. These guys gave me the chance to coach in the state championship. That’s only something you dream of,” Urban said. “I owe those guys a lot. It’s not easy but in the same breath I can’t be more proud of the kids that we have in (that locker room).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.