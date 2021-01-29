Chrishawn Christmas, West Side use 24-0 run in rout of 21st Century in inaugural Steel City Showcase

GARY — West Side and 21st Century went back and forth through the first two quarters.
The second half was a different story.
West Side flipped the switch and showed just how dominant it can be when its locked in on defense. The team forced several turnovers after the break and ran away for an 88-39 victory in the first game of the inaugural Steel City Showcase at Bowman on Friday, which also featured a matchup between Bowman and Lighthouse.
Senior forward Chrishawn Christmas paced West Side with a game-high 20 points, highlighted by a right-handed tomahawk jam during a 24-0 run at the start of the third quarter.
"I feel like my dunks just bring more energy to the team," Christmas said. "Then, when we get back on defense, it just makes us want to get a stop so we can go get another (dunk)."
West Side’s Jalen Washington, Chrishawn Christmas return from ACL injuries, enjoy first day of practice
Christmas threw down two rim-rattling jams, while Jalen Washington added two ferocious dunks of his own. The consensus five-star prospect has found his footing at this point in his junior season and finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including a 2-of-2 showing behind the arc and at the free throw line.
Fellow seniors Parion Roberson and Quimari Peterson chipped in with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.
After the game, Washington and Peterson were selected to the All-Steel City Showcase Team and given medals by Bowman athletic director Arthur Haggard.
The 1991 Lew Wallace graduate said the one-day shootout was put together to celebrate Gary's youth and the city's rich basketball history.
"This is something that we've been trying to do for a long time, just trying to get all of the Gary schools together on one accord and showcase some of our local talent, especially during this unprecedented time," Haggard said. "We have a lot of talent here in Gary but we don't always get the publicity. So, when I host events like this, it's all about giving back and putting our kids out there."
Roberson, who used to start for West Side but has now shifted to being the team's sixth man, took full advantage of Friday's inaugural event.
During a three-play stretch in the first quarter, he scored a layup, dished an assist to Washington for a dunk and then knocked down a 3-pointer to give West Side a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
"I know my role is to rebound, play defense and score. That's what my coach (Chris) Buggs told me," Roberson said. "It doesn't really matter to me if I come off the bench or start. I just have to help my team."
Buggs said it's taken some time to figure out his rotations and lineups, but on Friday his players were clicking on all cylinders. West Side (12-3) had eight players score in its rout of 21st Century, and Washington anchored the defense with a handful of blocks near the rim.
"I think there was a lot of pressure on (Washington) early," Buggs said. "I think people kind of lost perspective of the fact that he's coming off a major injury and hadn't really played the last two years. He still has a long way to go and a lot to give, but he's really starting to get there."
Sophomores Demetrius Moss and Quintin Floyd, who were also selected to the All-Steel City Showcase Team, led the way for the 21st Century (5-9) with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.
Their team was held to two made field goals in the third quarter, when it was outscored 32-4.
"We just have to make some shots," 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. "They hit a lot of shots and we missed a lot of shots. I think our game plan was working in the first half. ... I was confident coming out in the second half, and then they started hitting 3s."
Upshaw expects his team to be better when it faces West Side again at home Feb. 19.
After the game, Christmas joked about being snubbed from the All-Steel City Showcase Team. The freakishly athletic senior was clearly the most impactful player on the floor Friday, but he said he was just happy to get the win.
"I think I can forgive (Peterson) for robbing me," Christmas said, laughing. "This time I'll forgive him, but next time I'm probably going to have to take that medal and let him know."