Chrishawn Christmas, West Side use 24-0 run to rout 21st Century in inaugural Steel City Showcase

Fellow seniors Parion Roberson and Quimari Peterson chipped in with 15 points and 13 points, respectively.

After the game, Washington and Peterson were selected to the All-Steel City Showcase Team and given medals by Bowman athletic director Arthur Haggard.

The 1991 Lew Wallace graduate said the one-day shootout was put together to celebrate Gary's youth and the city's rich basketball history.

"This is something that we've been trying to do for a long time, just trying to get all of the Gary schools together on one accord and showcase some of our local talent, especially during this unprecedented time," Haggard said. "We have a lot of talent here in Gary but we don't always get the publicity. So, when I host events like this, it's all about giving back and putting our kids out there."

Roberson, who used to start for West Side but has now shifted to being the team's sixth man, took full advantage of Friday's inaugural event.

During a three-play stretch in the first quarter, he scored a layup, dished an assist to Washington for a dunk and then knocked down a 3-pointer to give West Side a lead it wouldn't relinquish.