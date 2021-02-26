Christopher Mantis' hot hand leads Lowell past Crown Point

Mantis got hot in the third quarter, scoring all 14 of the Red Devils’ points. Crown Point also sent both David Brown and Jake Oostman to the bench with foul issues. Brown would eventually foul out.

Sophomore AJ Lux kept Crown Point alive in the second half, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts. One of those shots tied the game at 49-49 in the fourth quarter.

“I was happy to see that. He didn’t shoot really well in the first half and sometimes guys kind of go in the tank when that happens but he didn’t do that. He kept his composure and made shots,” CP coach Clint Swan said.

The Red Devils go into the postseason having won five of their last seven games. They’ll play the winner of Hobart and Portage in the Chesterton sectional semifinal.

“This was huge for us. We haven’t pulled out these games lately,” Lowell coach Joe Delgado said. “For this team to show us that it can finish a game going into sectionals against a very good team, it’s really important for us.”

Crown Point got a bye in the same sectional and will play either Valparaiso or the host Trojans. The Bulldogs lost three of the last four after opening the season 10-1.