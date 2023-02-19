Records are thrown out the window in late February in Indiana. Unlike in other states, every boys basketball team makes the playoffs. The brackets are not seeded. There’s reason for optimism in every locker room.

With that in mind, area teams learned their postseason fates Sunday evening with the sectional pairings show on IHSAA TV.

In Class 4A, the area’s two 20-win teams are part of the Sectional 1 field at Munster. The host Mustangs (20-2) will take on Merrillville (8-12).

Hammond Central (20-1) opens with West Side (5-15). The Wolves are 4-0 against teams in this bracket, including a 54-49 win over Lake Central last week. The Indians (14-8) play EC Central (10-9) for a chance to see the Munster and Merrillville winner.

“We were happy with the way the draw lined up. We still feel like we’re the underdog so the other team don’t even matter, at this point,” Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “When you listened to the (pairings) show, they spoke about Munster and they didn’t speak about us. So we still have the mindset of an underdog and that’s how we’re going into sectionals.”

Lake Central beat Munster 47-44 on Dec. 20. That’s the only loss for the Mustangs in six games against teams who will play at Munster.

“Once we get to this place, I think we’ve played all styles of teams and we’ve prepared for this moment,” Moore said. “We played Lake Central. We played Chesterton and some other guys to prepare for the tournament. You don’t want to have an easy schedule in late February and get complacent.”

Chesterton, last year’s 4A runner up, is the favorite in Sectional 2 at Crown Point. The Trojans (17-5) start with a bye and will take on either the host Bulldogs (12-8) or Portage (12-8) in the semifinal.

“You have to play one less game (with a bye) but it’s also a tough position to be in,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “We know we’re going to play the winner of Crown Point and Portage, both really good teams who are really well coached. We’ll just have to wait and see who comes out of that.”

Hobart (9-11) and Kankakee Valley (9-13) play in another opener. Valparaiso (11-12) and Lowell (2-19) meet in the other.

Urban said he hopes his team’s experience making a run to the state championship game a year ago makes a difference now.

“We have guys that have played in games that really matter,” he said. “Our guys understand what to expect and understand that you have to just go through the process, really focus on every game every day.”

The other 4A sectional featuring Region teams will be at LaPorte. The Slicers (16-6), Mishawaka (16-5) and Michigan City (16-6) have had similar regular seasons.

LaPorte gets a bye to the semifinal, where the Slicers will play South Bend Adams (7-13) or the Wolves. The Cavemen will play Plymouth (8-12) on the other side with that winner meeting South Bend Riley (12-9) in the semifinal.

Lake Station (18-2) has the best record in the local Class 3A sectional at Hanover Central. The Wildcats, though, have wins against six of the other schools in the bracket. Only the Eagles beat Hanover by four points on Jan. 21 in Cedar Lake.

Lake Station won its only postseason trophies in 1941. It’ll play Griffith (10-12) first with a chance to see either Boone Grove (5-15) or River Forest (6-14) next.

The other half of that bracket is Highland (3-19) versus Bishop Noll (11-11) and Calumet (3-16) against Hanover Central (14-7).

The most exciting area sectional final could be in Class 2A. 21st Century (15-5) and Illiana Christian (16-4) will both play at Whiting. They wouldn’t meet until the championship.

The Cougars, ranked No. 8 in the state, are hoping to make another deep playoff run. Last season ended in a 68-65 overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in the Lafayette Jefferson semistate.

“We were heartbroken last year to make it all the way to semistate and then come within a shot of going to the state finals. I think we played off that hunger all year,” 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. “We should be battle-tested. We’ve got some guys who’ve been in the fire for three or four years now and that experience should help us out a lot.”

The Cougars start with the host Oilers (9-11), with the winner meeting Andrean (6-14).

“We can’t look at (Whiting’s) record. To play the home teams in the first game of the sectional is pretty tough,” Upshaw said.

The Vikings play North Newton (12-9), the only other team in this group over .500. Illiana coach Tom Roozeboom said the two schools attempted to schedule each other during the regular season but it didn’t work out.

“It’s kind of refreshing to see a new team but you’ve got to prep a little bit more, too,” Roozeboom said. “We are most certainly not overlooking our first round by any means, with our recent history.”

The Vikings lost their first postseason game last year to Andrean in overtime.

Should Illiana Christian win the opener this season, it will play Bowman (9-11) or Lighthouse (3-15).

“I would love to get to the championship but we most certainly are not looking past anyone,” Roozeboom said. “I think (avoiding 21st Century in the opening round) gets our feet wet a little bit and then we can hopefully get to that sectional final where, hey, it’s going to be a battle.”

North Judson (19-3) is the big favorite in the other 2A sectional that features Region schools. Wheeler (3-17) gets the Bluejays first with the winner playing South Central (5-15). LaVille (13-9) plays Hebron (11-10) with the victor meeting South Bend Career Academy (9-12) in the other semifinal. The Hawks beat the Lancers 60-47 on Dec. 21.

Morgan Township is looking for its first sectional title in 12 seasons when it hosts Class 1A Sectional 49. The Cherokees (18-4) open with Tri Township (3-16). Kouts (11-9) and Washington Township (5-12) are the other opening matchup.

Hammond Science and Tech (4-14) and DeMotte Christian (12-9) get byes.

The other 1A sectional is at Triton. The best records in the bracket, Marquette Catholic (15-7) and Westville (15-7), square off right away. The winner of that one will play the Triton (11-9) and Argos (13-7) winner.

