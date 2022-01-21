Class 4A top-ranked Chesterton cruises past Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Tyler Parrish held firm.
“No.”
That was the sophomore guard’s answer to whether or not Chesterton’s new No. 1 ranking in the Class 4A AP poll changed anything about how the Trojans would play or carry themselves on the floor. He wasn’t interested in the ranking. He dismissed the notion of it multiple times.
“We’re just playing to win,” Parrish said. “We’re trying to win.”
Parrish and Times No. 1 Chesterton continued to do just that in a dominant 55-29 Duneland Athletic Conference win against Times No. 5 Crown Point. The Trojans’ shooting guard scored 12 points, including five in a tightly contested opening quarter and nine by halftime when Chesterton led by 15 and was well on its way to a comfortable win.
“Parrish is a really good player,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “It was kind of his turn to make a play and he did.”
Crown Point (10-4, 2-1) held Chesterton senior point guard Travis Grayson to just six points on 3-of-10 shooting. But it was players such as Parrish and senior Chris Mullen — who dropped 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — that kept the Trojans (14-0, 3-0) out in front.
The No. 1 team in the state has more than one blueprint to a win.
“They make you play,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “Against a lot of teams you make little mistakes and you kind of get by with it. But that’s the difference between them and other teams we play this year is that you make those little mistakes and they make you pay.”
Parrish and the Chesterton perimeter players held a normally sharp-shooting Crown Point team to just 4-of-19 from beyond the arc. Bulldog junior guard AJ Lux was 1-of-9 and couldn’t find space with Parrish and other Trojan wings trailing him all game.
“We wouldn’t let him get open,” Parrish said. “You’ve just got to be tough. You’ve got to take the screens on the shoulder and just get through and follow him or he’s going to make an open look.”
The call-up to the varsity team has come with a new role for Parrish, who last season played point guard for the Trojans JV. With the point in the sure hands of a four-year starter in Grayson, Parris shifted to shooting guard during summer sessions and ultimately won the starting job.
The 6-foot-5 wing has run with it.
“He’s a very confident basketball player,” Urban said, “and we’re going to keep that confidence in him because he’s got the ability to shoot it. He’s got the ability to put it on the floor. He’s a smart kid.”
He’s also not one to care about state rankings, although he did point out the Crown Point crowd was the biggest he could recall so far this year. The Trojans aren’t sneaking up on anyone.
“Everyone is going to come out to get us,” Parrish said.
Parrish doesn’t mind.
“We’re just here to win,” he said.
Girls
Crown Point 56, Chesterton 22: Crown Point's senior class never learned what a home loss feels like.
The Bulldogs (18-2, 6-0) defeated the Chesterton Trojans 56-22 to improve to 39-0 at home across the last four seasons. That perfect record was nearly ruined in the penultimate game — a double overtime win against Chicago Kenwood. But it is yet another reminder of how dominant the five-member class of Jessica Carrothers, Nikki Gerodemos, Mariana Maldonado, Alyvia Santiago and Lilly Stoddard have been.
“So proud of the kids,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. “It takes a village. It takes all of the tremendous assistant coaches that we have, the work ethic of all of the kids who have played here over the last four years and a ton of other things that go into this. It’s a testament to what the five seniors in this year’s group have been able to do.”