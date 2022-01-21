Class 4A top-ranked Chesterton cruises past Crown Point

“They make you play,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “Against a lot of teams you make little mistakes and you kind of get by with it. But that’s the difference between them and other teams we play this year is that you make those little mistakes and they make you pay.”

Parrish and the Chesterton perimeter players held a normally sharp-shooting Crown Point team to just 4-of-19 from beyond the arc. Bulldog junior guard AJ Lux was 1-of-9 and couldn’t find space with Parrish and other Trojan wings trailing him all game.

“We wouldn’t let him get open,” Parrish said. “You’ve just got to be tough. You’ve got to take the screens on the shoulder and just get through and follow him or he’s going to make an open look.”

The call-up to the varsity team has come with a new role for Parrish, who last season played point guard for the Trojans JV. With the point in the sure hands of a four-year starter in Grayson, Parris shifted to shooting guard during summer sessions and ultimately won the starting job.

The 6-foot-5 wing has run with it.