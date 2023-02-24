CROWN POINT — Senior forward Connor Cotton’s name doesn’t fetch much attention during Crown Point basketball conversations.

That irony isn’t lost on Crown Point coach Clint Swan.

“You talk after the game — who played great?” Swan said. “Nobody ever talks about Connor but the thing is Connor always plays great.”

CP’s 93-47 win against Morton on Tuesday was the latest example. Senior guard AJ Lux hit 7-of-10 3s and finished with 31 points and eight steals. Junior Jack Svetich, the team’s second-leading scorer, added 13. Freshman guard Kingston Rhodes knocked down a few mid-range jumpers off the bench.

And then there was Cotton, steady as ever. He scored 10 on 5-of-8 shooting and hauled in five rebounds.

Another ho-hum day for the second-year starter and captain who averages a modest 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

“He’s just so dependable,” Swan said. “He’s so dependable. I know he plays through a lot of bumps and bruises, a lot of pains and strains. He never complains. He just goes back out there every night.”

Random.

That’s the word Cotton uses to describe his contributions to the Duneland Athletic Conference runner-up Bulldogs (13-8, 5-2).

“Sometimes I get rebounds, pass it up and watch these guys hit shots,” he said. “If they’re not hitting them I guess I’ll go get them.”

Cotton struggled so much in the opening half against Andrean earlier this month that the coaching staff got into him at halftime. He responded with 18 points in the third quarter.

Cotton scored just three points last week against Lake Central but allowed only five defensively. He came out with 10 at the right time against Portage when the Bulldogs struggled to find a secondary scorer.

Against Southport, in one of CP’s most impressive wins of the season, Cotton finished an and-one early in the game that Swan credited for being a much-needed spark. Swan said Cotton has an uncanny way of figuring out what buttons to push and when.

“He’s one of those guys where whatever you ask him to do he’s there for us,” Swan said.

Cotton is an outfielder for the Bulldog baseball team, too.

He likes baseball. He just doesn’t like the pace.

“Standing out there in the outfield can be boring,” he said. “Basketball is just go, go, go. It’s like every time I’m on the court everything is in my hands or at least near me. I’m always tuned in and locked in.”

Unlike baseball, basketball offers Cotton the opportunity to go create something at any given time. He’s one of the best passers Swan says he’s got which has contributed to a second-best 3.1 assists per game on the year.

His passes sometimes resemble relay throws from the outfield. They’re bullets.

“My guys know to always be looking when I’ve got the ball because I’ll find an opening,” Cotton said. “Read the defender, make a play. When I’ve got the ball look because it’s coming.”

Crown Point’s sectional draw puts the Bulldogs up against DAC rival Portage (13-8) in the first round with Chesterton (17-5) looming on a bye in the second. The Indians ended the Bulldogs’ season a year ago.

“We all remember," Cotton said.

He and the Bulldogs are up for a rematch.

“If we beat Portage that means we’re on a roll and playing good,” Cotton said. “If we’re playing good, I like our chances.”

PHOTOS: Illiana Christian hosts Lake Station in boys basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_1 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_4 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_2 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_12 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_9 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_6 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_7 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_8 Travis Randolph, Lake Station 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_10 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_11 021823-spt-bbk-ls-ic_5