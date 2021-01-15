Crown Point tops Merrillville after 28-day hiatus

MERRILLVILLE — It was a good week for Crown Point and it showed Friday night.
The Times No. 4 Bulldogs came to Merrillville having played their last game on Dec. 18 due to quarantine. Despite the time off, Crown Point had no trouble getting started and jumped out to an 11-2 lead.
“I did not expect the start of the game to go like that, for us to come out and make shots and be executing offensively,” coach Clint Swan said. “We asked a lot of these guys, to take a few weeks off and then come back and get into the swing of things, but we had an awesome week of practice.”
Crown Point won 67-53.
David Brown and Jake Oostman gave the Bulldogs important minutes, helping CP (5-0, 1-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) to a 40-30 rebounding advantage and holding the Pirates to 33% shooting.
“We knew we couldn’t come back and just be lazy. We had to play as a team, continue like we were playing before,” Brown said. “We had a great week. We were all mentally tough during practice, like we were before the break. I felt like that carried over to how we played today.”
Brown finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. He hit two important second-half 3-pointers to help maintain the lead.
“We did a really good job to keep them off the glass,” Swan said. “We were able to stave off those runs and I think a lot of it just comes from our experience.”
The Pirates (3-6, 0-2) punched back in the second quarter with an 11-2 run that cut an 11-point lead to only three. Merrillville’s AJ Dixon and CP’s Jake Oostman traded dunks just before the break and the Bulldogs led 25-20.
“We scored six points in the first quarter. We scored nine points in the third quarter. That’s not good enough,” Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. “It’s that little stuff. Rebounding and taking care of the basketball, those are the things it takes to win. Until we do those things, we’re going to be in the same position we are today.”
The Pirates have losses to Class 4A No. 5 Cathedral, No. 8 Crispus Attucks, No. 14 Chesterton and now No. 10 Crown Point. Merrillville also lost to No. 2 in Class 3A Hammond.
Crown Point junior AJ Lux, the son of former Merrillville star and coach T.J. Lux, hit a pair of 3-pointers to help build the early lead. He made two more later and finished with 18 points to pace the Bulldogs. Lux hit seven 3-pointers in Crown Point’s last game against Munster.
“With AJ, he was on the JV team last year and I think there was some trepidation about his role for the first time on varsity,” Swan said. “We had to kind of pull it out of him that he’s not out here to be a role player. We need him to make plays. It took him a couple games and he settled in. That Munster game was big for him.”
AJ Dixon led Merrillville with 15 points and eight rebounds. Oostman scored eight points and had 11 rebounds for Crown Point.