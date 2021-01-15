Crown Point tops Merrillville after 28-day hiatus

The Pirates (3-6, 0-2) punched back in the second quarter with an 11-2 run that cut an 11-point lead to only three. Merrillville’s AJ Dixon and CP’s Jake Oostman traded dunks just before the break and the Bulldogs led 25-20.

“We scored six points in the first quarter. We scored nine points in the third quarter. That’s not good enough,” Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. “It’s that little stuff. Rebounding and taking care of the basketball, those are the things it takes to win. Until we do those things, we’re going to be in the same position we are today.”

The Pirates have losses to Class 4A No. 5 Cathedral, No. 8 Crispus Attucks, No. 14 Chesterton and now No. 10 Crown Point. Merrillville also lost to No. 2 in Class 3A Hammond.

Crown Point junior AJ Lux, the son of former Merrillville star and coach T.J. Lux, hit a pair of 3-pointers to help build the early lead. He made two more later and finished with 18 points to pace the Bulldogs. Lux hit seven 3-pointers in Crown Point’s last game against Munster.