SOUTH BEND — Hanover Central expects a return trip to the Class 3A regional next season, despite Saturday’s result.
“The cupboard’s not bare, that’s for sure. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and we can be back here next year,” Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse said. “Let’s hope that we use this as a learning experience to see what we need to do for next year.”
Defending state-champion Culver Academies proved too much, topping the Wildcats 55-37 in the South Bend Washington regional semifinal.
“I’m definitely proud to be the head coach at Hanover Central right now. There’s no doubt about that,” Clouse said. “We’ll work. We’ll get better.”
The Eagles (22-3) finished the first half with a 10-0 run, including a pair of 3-pointers from Ethan Brittain-Watts. That expanded a two point lead to a 12-point one. The Wildcats never again cut it to single digits.
“We thought we were going to do better than this, to be quite honest with you,” Clouse said. “We thought we had the match-ups we wanted. We did what we wanted for a quarter and a half and all of the sudden kids forgot set plays but we fought all game.”
Culver pulled away in the third quarter.
“We had some mental mistakes. They went on a little run and we weren’t able to fight back,” junior Dominic Lucido said. “I think we fought hard the whole time. We just made too many mistakes down the stretch.”
This season’s was the first sectional championship since 1986 for Hanover Central (17-9).
“I told them, ‘You guys be proud. Don’t let this one game define what we did. We’re sectional champions,’” Clouse said. “We’re forever going to be sectional champions at Hanover.”
Lucido and sophomore Joey Glidewell combined for 25 points Saturday. Lucido also had four steals.
“We finished this season really well. Hopefully that carries over to next season,” Lucido said. “The second half (of the season) we picked it up on the defensive end and everyone played for each other.”
Brittain-Watts led the game with 18 points.