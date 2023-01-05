Danny Garza's time away has helped his game, Hammond Central

HAMMOND — A year away from the court can be difficult for a high school basketball player.

Hammond Central junior Danny Garza watched most of last season from the bench after he transferred from Bishop Noll and was ruled ineligible. It wasn't easy.

“There were moments where I was like ‘I wish I was in there to play,’” he said. “Now it’s starting to click. I need to perfect myself to be able to help my boys in the locker room. I feel blessed to be playing with my boys. I feel blessed to be on the floor.”

The Wolves are blessed to have Garza, too. His 6-foot-6 frame, long wingspan and ability to work the boards and defend multiple positions give Hammond Central an element most teams would love to have.

Garza had 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 76-54 Great Lakes Athletic Conference win over EC Central Tuesday. That included two 3-pointers and a couple mid-range jumpers. Stepping outside of the paint is part of Garza’s game that many outside of Wolves practices haven’t seen. Coming into Tuesday, he’d only attempted two shots from behind the arc and missed both.

“I’ve told him to go ahead and expand, when it’s there to take the shot but I don’t want him standing outside the 3-point line all game because he gets so many put backs,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “He just has to pick his spots when to shoot threes but Danny can shoot the ball.”

Hammond Central (12-1, 2-0), including Garza, struggled out of gate against EC Central. The Cardinals opened up with a 15-6 lead and Garza didn't score in the first quarter.

Hammond Central charged back with an 8-0 run in the second quarter, fueled by a couple Jordan Woods pick-six dunks and a trio of Garza buckets. The second half belonged to the Wolves.

Hammond Central hit nine 3-pointers in the last 16 minutes.

“(EC Central) started trapping, started running and jumping so I put my shooters in the middle and that spread them out,” Moore said. “That’s why you play four quarters. You’re not going to always play a great four quarters but we have enough horses to go down the bench and find out who’s playing well.”

It was the second game in two days for Hammond. The Wolves beat Detroit Western (Michigan) 69-58 in the Mac Jelks Invitational at Morton Monday. That game was played on one day’s rest after Hammond Central played four games in four days during the Proviso West Holiday Tournament in Illinois.

Moore admitted that stretch may have been partially to blame for his team’s sluggish opening Tuesday.

“Late game was against a Detroit team that’s real physical but we weren’t guarding (EC Central). Our shooters weren’t making shots,” Moore said. “It started off slow. It’s a rivalry game. (The Cardinals) haven’t won a lot of games but they play scrappy.”

Things seem to be brewing on Calumet Avenue. Hammond Central cracked the top 10 in the Class 4A Associated Press poll this week. It’s No. 17 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association overall poll. Appearances in the ranks can be elusive for a team that tends to schedule non-conference games in Chicago and the south suburbs instead of heading south to be seen by voters downstate.

The Wolves haven’t lost to a team from Indiana. They've beaten Michigan City, 21st Century and Crown Point, among others. The only blemish on the record is a 61-56 setback to Whitney Young in that Proviso West tournament.

The aim is to win what would technically be the program's first postseason trophies. Last season was the first since Hammond school’s consolidated.

The Class 4A Sectional 1 lineup at Munster is daunting, featuring the Mustangs, Lake Central, Merrillville and the rest of the GLAC. Garza said the Wolves are confident.

“Sectionals are going to be easy for us if we keep doing what we need to be doing,” Garza said. “The important thing is to get out of our sectional. Last year, we got out in the first round but I didn’t even play. The goal is to win that, win regionals and get to state.”

