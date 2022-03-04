David Cundiff plays floor general in Munster sectional win over Hammond Central

ST. JOHN — By the time Hammond Central sophomore forward Amauri Moore finally scored the first Wolves field goal it was already too late.

Nearly six minutes came and went in the opening quarter before Moore finished under the rim. Munster was up 21-3 at that point with junior forward and leading scorer Brandon Trilli already having made five consecutive field goals, all while Hammond Central shot just 1 of 8 as a team.

Munster coach Mike Hackett emphasized the importance of landing the first punch early and his team responded appropriately.

Then, with 96 seconds left in the first quarter, Trilli picked up his second foul. Munster’s leader all season would be forced to sit the remaining 9:36 of the first half. It was a potential turning point that could have ruined an otherwise flawless start.

But it wasn’t.

Munster sophomore point guard David Cundiff drew the game’s next blood with a layup to give Munster a 23-3 lead after the first quarter en route to a convincing 65-45 sectional semifinal win. He and the Mustangs will play Lake Central at 6 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

“Everyone was super fired up at the start there and very locked in,” Cundiff said. “Brandon went down and everyone said, ‘Next man up.’ Obviously Brandon is really good. He’s our best player. But after he went down everyone said next man up.”

Cundiff led that effort. Munster’s starting point guard is in his first season as a proper floor general having come off the bench for an experienced team as a freshman. He’d score 10 of his 16 points in the first half and more importantly controlled the tempo in the third and fourth quarters while fighting off Hammond’s full court pressure meant to speed the Mustangs up.

Despite being constantly hounded by Wolves guards, Cundiff only turned the ball over four times even while being led toward trap after trap. He kept composure against the press and maintained Munster’s control after their dominant start.

“He’s done nothing but gotten better all year long,” Hackett said. “What he’s gotten better at is understanding what I need from him as a point guard. We’re getting more and more connected, so he can kind of be the coach on the floor. He’s only a sophomore, too, so we’re looking forward to the next couple of years with him.”

What Munster needed was a calming presence, especially after Trilli picked up his second foul. Cundiff provided that from the point guard spot along with junior forward Luke Macek who stepped in to take the minutes Trilli left up for grabs.

Munster’s man-to-man defense didn’t let up throughout the night while holding Hammond Central to 22 fewer points than their season average and second fewest on the year. The normally sharp shooting Wolves made just 6-of-31 shots from beyond the 3-point line. Juniors Jelani McGregor and Jordan Woods both scored 10 points.

Hammond Central (16-8) shot just 16 of 58 from the field for the game while Munster (21-4) shot 25 of 49.

“By no means did I expect this to be this type of game,” Hackett said. “The kids were just locked in. We were focused. The first half we played extremely well on both sides of the ball. The kids and coaches both knew how good Hammond Central is, how dangerous Hammond Central is. We knew it would be important to have a good start and its easy to talk about that but the kids executed perfectly. The second half was a little different but we hung on and hopefully we learned some things because we have a great Lake Central team to play tomorrow.”

LC holds off ECC's push

Lake Central junior guard Mitch Milausnic scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians to a 76-67 win against EC Central and earn the right to play Munster for the sectional final on their home floor.

The Indians (12-13) led the Cardinals (10-12) by as many as 16 late in the third quarter before EC Central freshman guard Dominique Murphy led a late charge to get within five points with just under three minutes left. That run would come too late with Lake Central able to hold off EC Central to win and spoil Murphy’s 26-point night.

