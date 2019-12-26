HIGHLAND — With the graduation of mainstays Jevon Morris and Tyler Zabrecky, Munster's backcourt looks a whole lot different this year.
Except senior point guard Josh Davis remains steady as ever.
Davis might not be Times No. 6 Munster's leading scorer and may not dominate the ball, but he's a calming force for the 7-1 Mustangs — even without his longtime teammates.
“My whole career here, I played with those guys, and we've grown as friends, teammates,” Davis said. “My teammates have really stepped up and came alive. They've been playing really well and learning.”
Davis scored seven points in Munster's 55-38 Highland Holiday Hoopfest semifinal win over the host Trojans on Thursday after leading the 'Stangs with 17 in a morning quarterfinal win over Griffith. While junior wing Luka Balac provides the dunks and end-to-end electricity, Davis is the surehanded veteran.
The 6-foot-1 lead guard has a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and averages 8 points per game on the season. And he feels he has improved as a vocal leader on both ends of the court.
“He's just doing what we need done, whether it's handling the ball, finding the open man, if it means scoring the ball,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “Quite honestly, we expect that out of him.”
Munster got off to an 11-2 start as Balac opened the game with an alley oop from the weak side of Highland's zone. Kyle Dempsey ended the first quarter with a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Trojans, but Highland couldn't stop Balac, who led Munster with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists and continues to improve on defense.
“He has worked hard to become a better defender,” Hackett said. “Defense wasn't high on his priority lists at the lower levels, and he got up here and found out that he has to play defense. He has come a long way on that end.”
The Mustangs created more separation in the second and led 34-18 at halftime. Balac started the second half on an identical alley oop to his first quarter jam, and Highland couldn't muster enough offense against Hackett's famous 2-3 zone.
Brayden Chappell and Nick Steele scored 10 points apiece for Highland (6-2). Munster claimed Round 1 of the Battle of the Bridge — the rematch is Jan. 16 — and will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to repeat as tournament champs.
“(It's) really big,” Davis said. “This is one of our goals for the season, and the first chance for our group to call ourselves champions.”