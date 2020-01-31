Davis leads No. 4 Munster past Lowell in honor of late grandma

While Davis and Balac might have had the most memorable plays of the night, Jeremiah Lovett was Munster’s leading scorer.

The junior forward made his first eight shots, including two 3-pointers, and scored a team-high and career-high 24 points. He shot 10 for 11 from the field and went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

“Jeremiah, his motor is just unbelievable,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “I really don’t know if there’s a better teammate in the whole state. His teammates love him, and his coaches love him. That was a career high for him (Friday), and there’s going to be a lot more of that.”

Lovett credited his big performance to his teammates and said that he wanted to go all out for Davis, who was playing with a heavy heart.

“I just tried my best, and everybody is trying their best,” Lovett said. “We know he’s going through a hard time, and we gotta pick him up. He had an amazing game. He did great.”

Standout junior guard Christopher Mantis led the way for Lowell (8-8, 3-1) with a game-high 32 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and two assists. The Red Devils made 12 3-pointers to stay within striking distance — five coming from Mantis — but they were never quite able to get over the hump.