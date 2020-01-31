Davis leads No. 4 Munster past Lowell in honor of late grandma

LOWELL — Josh Davis only had a few seconds before the first quarter came to a close, but that was still enough time to get a shot off.
After coming up with a loose ball, Munster’s senior guard launched a 3-pointer from half court just before the buzzer sounded, and the ball swished through the net. Some may have called it lucky, but Davis understood exactly how it went in.
“I just knew that she was watching me the whole time,” said Davis, whose grandmother, Betty Chism, passed away Thursday night. “I was just trying to play hard for her. That was all her.”
His deep jumper brought out an approving roar from the Mustangs’ fans, and Davis was met with several pats on the back as he trotted back toward his team’s bench. The senior finished the night with 13 points, two rebounds and a game-high six assists to help the Times No. 4 Mustangs defeat Lowell 74-67 on Friday and remain undefeated in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.
“We just came out with the mindset that we were going to play harder, smarter and together the whole time,” Davis said. “If we played like that, we knew were going to come out with a 'W.' They all had my back since the tipoff and kept me into it.”
Junior guard Luka Balac followed up Davis’ highlight play with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer of his own at the end of the second quarter. He carved up the Red Devils’ defense with several midrange jumpers and ended the game with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists.
While Davis and Balac might have had the most memorable plays of the night, Jeremiah Lovett was Munster’s leading scorer.
The junior forward made his first eight shots, including two 3-pointers, and scored a team-high and career-high 24 points. He shot 10 for 11 from the field and went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds and one assist.
“Jeremiah, his motor is just unbelievable,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “I really don’t know if there’s a better teammate in the whole state. His teammates love him, and his coaches love him. That was a career high for him (Friday), and there’s going to be a lot more of that.”
Lovett credited his big performance to his teammates and said that he wanted to go all out for Davis, who was playing with a heavy heart.
“I just tried my best, and everybody is trying their best,” Lovett said. “We know he’s going through a hard time, and we gotta pick him up. He had an amazing game. He did great.”
Standout junior guard Christopher Mantis led the way for Lowell (8-8, 3-1) with a game-high 32 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and two assists. The Red Devils made 12 3-pointers to stay within striking distance — five coming from Mantis — but they were never quite able to get over the hump.
Munster (15-1, 4-0) has now won 13 consecutive games and hasn’t lost since Dec. 6. Lowell coach Joe Delgado said he was proud of the way his players competed against one of the top teams in the Region. The Red Devils don’t have any seniors and were clearly undersized but still managed to outscore the Mustangs by two points in the second half.
“We’re young, and they’re experienced,” Delgado said. “They’re bigger and stronger, but our guys fought until the very end.”