GARY — 21st Century’s gym isn’t very big, and on Friday night against Bowman it probably needed to be.
Fans from both schools packed the bleachers, and dozens of onlookers stood near the gym’s doors after all of the seats had been filled. The atmosphere was similar to a sectional championship matchup, and that was to be expected for one of Gary’s biggest rivalries.
Then, Johnell Davis showed why he is a Division I recruit.
The Cougars' star guard struggled throughout the first quarter. But he came alive in the second quarter and led his team to a 77-53 victory under the watchful eyes of Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May, who the senior will play for next year in college.
“It was cool to play in front of my coach and give him a show,” Davis said. “I didn’t want to lose in front of him. This was the first time he ever saw us play.”
May had already watched Davis over the summer with his AAU team, the Indy Heat, on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League but made the trip to Gary to see his future guard uphold 21st Century’s undefeated record. Davis finished the night with a game-high 35 points and scored 12 of his points in the second quarter, including three highlight-reel dunks.
Despite missing all six of his 3-point attempts, the senior still shot 11 of 23 from the field and drained all 13 of his free-throw attempts to hand the Eagles their second road loss of the season. Cougars coach Rodney Williams implored Davis to attack the basket, and it was clear that Bowman had no one who could stay in front of him once he stopped settling for long jump shots.
In the fourth quarter, Davis drove baseline, spun back toward the middle if the paint and scored on a three-point play that gave his team a 46-33 lead with seven minutes left in the game. After the ball fell through the rim, he bumped chests with his teammates and let out a scream that was muffled by an even bigger roar from 21st Century's fans.
“I like playing in a packed house,” Davis said. “I don’t even hear anything when I’m playing. I just play music in my head.”
The Eagles opened the game on a 10-0 run before Davis scored on a pull-up jumper. Bowman (3-3) led 17-9 after the first quarter, but Davis and fellow senior guard Triyonte Lomax never panicked.
Regardless of the team’s slow start, Lomax knew the Cougars would get back in the game and that Davis would eventually get going offensively. His main concern was keeping 21st Century’s defensive pressure up, and it was evident that he wasn’t going to make it easy for any of the Eagles’ ball-handlers.
Lomax swiped several steals, while also dissecting Bowman on offense. He ended the game with 15 points and a handful of pinpoint assists.
“We’ve been here before,” Lomax said. “We always start off slow. We gotta start off better, but we kept our composure and just played our game.”
The Cougars (4-0) will be back in action Saturday on the road against Valparaiso, which defeated EC Central 50-42 on Friday. Williams said he likes the intensity his team has played with so far and expects Lomax and Davis to continue leading the way on both ends of the court.
His only complaint was about a missed dunk from Davis late in the fourth quarter. On a breakaway steal, the senior tried to slam in another tomahawk jam but was blocked by the rim.
“We always give him some slack for that,” Williams said with a laugh. “He misses one every game.”