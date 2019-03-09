SOUTH BEND — One of Hammond’s goals this season was to silence the doubters.
The Wildcats feel like they did enough to do that, advancing to the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional final. It’s a game further than a year ago.
“It’s bittersweet. I know I’ll miss playing high school ball but we still made it further than last year when everybody doubted us throughout the season,” Hammond's Amiri Young said. “People predicted us to be out last Tuesday. For us to win sectionals and get this far, we still achieved a lot of things. I am mad that we lost, but we still proved a lot of people wrong.”
Culver Academies, the defending state champion, won the game Saturday night 62-41.
“This group, last year’s group, they’re going to play hard for 32 minutes,” Hammond coach Larry Moore, Jr. said. “They don’t do everything right but we’re only losing two senior. So, we’ll be back.”
Young is one of those two seniors the Wildcats (18-8) will lose to graduation. He said the program is better off now than when he arrived.
“I put a lot on (Young), to score, to guard, to be a leader. He responded. He got us to the night game. I’m proud of him. He’ll be playing at the next level,” Moore said. “(Paul Redden) was a guy that got kicked off JV and came back more mature. I’m really proud of him.”
Culver (23-3) pulled away in the second quarter, expanding its lead from two points to 15 in the frame. It never got any closer.
“They took us out of what we wanted to do defensively. We got stagnant. I think there was a two-minute period when we didn’t score,” Moore said.
Hammond played a less aggressive pressure defense than it did in the regional semifinal. Moore said that was because of the Eagles’ length and ability to pass out of a trap.
The Wildcats defense was also hurt by starting guard Ron Harris’s foul trouble. He picked up two in the first quarter and fouled out in the second half.
“(Harris) was able to get under (Culver guard Trey) Galloway a little bit,” Moore said. “(Harris) is our best on-ball defender. He can guard one through three. When he got in foul trouble it kind of took away what we wanted to do defensively.”
Harold Woods led Hammond with 12 points and six rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts had 17 for Culver and Galloway scored 14.