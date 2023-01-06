Dikembe Shaw, Crown Point hold off Michigan City

CROWN POINT — It’s reached the point in the season where Crown Point coach Clint Swan typically pulls his freshmen off the floor and lets his core rotation of experienced upperclassmen take care of business. The start of the Duneland Athletic Conference schedule typically calls for it.

Only Swan can’t quit freshman forward Dikembe Shaw.

“We’re better off with him in there right now,” Swan said. “He’s giving us some great minutes, that’s for sure.”

Shaw did Friday, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds in Crown Point’s 64-53 win against Michigan City to open DAC play. Four of those points came in a fourth quarter that saw the Bulldogs hold off the Wolves’ late charge to miraculously pull within one possession after trailing by double digits most of the first half.

“We just kept balling,” Shaw said. “We got the ball moving. We work on that every day in practice. We kept knocking down shots and stayed calm, cool and collective when we needed to.”

Crown Point senior guard and Bellarmine commit AJ Lux scored 38 points on 17 field goal tries. He hit two free throws in succession after drawing a foul up three with two minutes left that prompted Wolves coach Tom Wells to land a technical. That sent Lux back to the line for two more.

He hit them both. Then Crown Point scored again with the rewarded possession to essentially seal the win.

Lux hit all 15 of his free throws.

“I don’t remember him forcing a lot,” Swan said. “There weren’t any where you thought he rushed it or forced anything. He kind of let the game come to him. You say he ‘only’ took 17 shots but 38 points on 17 shots is pretty good.”

So, too, was Shaw’s career high 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Swan says Shaw “is going to surprise some people” if he hasn’t already. He’s comfortable around the rim, can handle the ball some and isn’t afraid to shoot beyond the arc.

He’s the sort of player that not only can contribute in spots like he did against Michigan City on Friday but excites Swan for the future of CP basketball.

“We just have to make sure we don’t pigeonhole him into certain things,” Swan said. “He’s got to be able to handle the ball. He’s got to be a good passer. A lot of times he’s our biggest guy on the floor but we can’t afford to have him stuck around the basket with his back to it.”

Dikembe is the younger brother to Dash Shaw, a 2020 Crown Point graduate with her Indiana All-Star jersey on the walls at Crown Point. She now plays at Purdue Northwest.

The 6-foot-4 Dikembe and 5-foot-6 Dash have different styles of game but grew up matched up against one another. Older sister usually got the best of little brother.

“Me and Dash would go at it,” Dikemba said. “We always talk about how I compare to her basketball career. As a kid we would play but I’d never beat her.”

But he was better for it.

“She helped make me,” Dikembe said.

Michigan City (7-3, 0-1) played without star senior guard Jamie Hodges. Sophomore guard Anthony Murphy scored a team-high 26 points — including seven made 3-pointers — with a heavier load but he and his teammates came up a few possessions short of completing the comeback against Crown Point (6-5, 1-0).

“It would have been easy for Michigan City to lay down but they didn’t,” Swan said. “They fought back. We told our guys if we go up 10 it’s not over. If we go down 10 it’s not over. That’s kind of how it played out. When we needed a rebound, we got it. When we needed to score, we got it. That made the difference.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts Michigan City in boys basketball on Friday web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball Michigan City at Crown Point boys basketball