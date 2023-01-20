Dominique Murphy, East Chicago rally to knock off 21st Centruy

EAST CHICAGO — Possession. Three-point lead. Two minutes left.

There was virtually no doubt where East Chicago wanted the ball with its game against 21st Century squarely on the line. The Cardinals were going to feed sophomore standout Dominique Murphy.

He proved why.

“When it matters we knew he’d come through,” East Chicago coach Alaa Mroueh said.

With a Cougar defender draped all over him Murphy leaned first into his opponent and then faded away, creating just enough space and hitting a baseline jumper to put the Cardinals up five with 1:48 left. 21st Century senior Ashton Williamson responded with a layup as quickly as he could but Cardinal senior Xavier Bradley then hit one of his own.

East Chicago would then seal the victory at the free throw line. The Cardinals (5-9) knocked off 21st Century (13-4) for the first time in five matchups 81-74. Murphy and his teammates yelled on the way into the locker room and louder once inside in celebration.

“We needed this win a lot,” said Murphy, who finished with a game high 33 points including eight in the fourth quarter. “This is a momentum booster, a confidence booster. We all needed to do something like this.”

Mroueh, who is now 3-0 since taking over the team from now-Athletic Director Grayling Gordon, called the win precisely what his team needed after keeping up with but never seeming to be able to knock off the elite teams in the area like 21st Century so far this season.

Until Friday.

“The biggest thing is the kids played for each other,” Mroueh said. “That’s the biggest thing, and that’s what I’m so proud of.”

The two teams exchanged blows early in the game but 21st Century opened up a three possession lead in the second quarter. East Chicago climbed its way back in the third and retook the lead for the first time on a Murphy layup early in the fourth quarter which set the table for a frantic finish that included seven lead changes in the final seven minutes.

The Cougars gave themselves chances in the end, 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said, but seemingly every time they gave themselves an opportunity to tie or retake the lead a player would slip or miss a layup. The Cardinals took advantage.

Williamson scored 16 and senior DJ Moss dropped 15 in the loss.

“We had some opportunities to kind of get that lead out and we didn’t capitalize,” Upshaw said. “We got down about two or three points and you’ve got to give it to EC because we had some chances to get back into the game and then lost the ball or missed a layup or fell on the floor. The ball didn’t go our way today.”

Taking advantage took a group effort, Mroueh said. Senior Christopher Striblin scored seven in the fourth quarter, including five at the line. Sophomore guard Yamauree Wallace played composed, Mroueh said, even against pressure. Bradley’s 11 points in the first half kept the Cardinals in the game.

“It was everybody,” Mroueh said. “Tonight we faced a lot of adversity and responded. We played some really tough teams (in December) and couldn’t sustain play for 32 minutes. Tonight we played for 32 minutes and down the stretch when it mattered we made the right plays.”

Murphy hopes it’s just the beginning.

“We’re still learning to play through each other and for each other,” he said. “If we keep doing this I think we’ll be alright.”

