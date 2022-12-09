Eastern Illinois football waits for Jordan Woods, who has work left to do on the hardwood

HAMMOND — These days, nothing ever seems to go senior point guard Jordan Woods’ way at Hammond Central basketball practice.

A scrimmage teammate hits a jumper off one of Woods’ no-look passes? Whistle away from the ball. Woods himself blocks a shot? Nope. Foul called. He drives and converts a pretty layup through traffic? Don’t count it. Travel.

Such is the frustrating life of a star point guard with a coach running out of ideas to challenge him.

“I never give him a call in practice so he stays pissed off,” Wolves coach Larry Moore Jr. said with a wide grin.

“I cheat,” Moore adds. “That’s the only way I can test him.”

Woods laughs and shakes his head in disagreement at the notion that basketball somehow becomes easier now that he’s committed to play football at Eastern Illinois next fall.

Just the opposite is true.

“Nothing comes free,” Woods said. “Nothing has changed for me. We’ve still got to get down to state. I know what I’ve got to do and know what this team can do.”

Sure, the stress of finding a college program is gone, but basketball isn’t just a hobby for the three-sport star who come this spring will play baseball, too. Last winter, Woods led Hammond Central basketball in virtually every statistical category en route to being named Times First Team All-Area, but Munster bounced the Wolves in the section round of sectionals.

He then solidified himself as one of the most electric football players in The Region with 785 rushing yards, 501 passing yards and 402 receiving yards for an eight-win team that turned to him to play quarterback, running back, wideout and defensive back. He’ll play wide receiver in college.

“He’s the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” Moore said.

Moore sees the football player in Woods when he’s backpedaling on defense after the initial line of Hammond Central’s press gets broken. Woods eyes the basketball like a free safety looking to make an interception. Moore calls it an uncanny ability to anticipate plays before they happen.

It took Hammond Central football coach Adam Hudak all of two practices to notice Woods was different. He still remembers walking off the field the second day and calling any college coach who cared to listen about the kid Hudak had who seemed torn between pursuing college basketball and football.

“I leave that second day like, ‘holy cow,’” Hudak said. “I tell every coach, 'you can’t teach what he’s able to do.' His elusiveness, his being in the open field and making people miss is not something you’ve taught him or any coach can teach him. It’s just something he can do.”

That unteachable athletic quality is what helped allow Woods to score 19 against Chicago Farragut to start the season and then 21 on Don Bosco Prep the next night. He averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game as a junior and Moore said he’s still got some left to unlock after he ditches his “football legs” and gets into basketball shape again.

Cheating in practice helps. When Woods’ scrimmage team loses on a couple of questionable calls, his opponent gets to choose a punishment. On Tuesday that meant 11 sprints at the end of practice.

Football, Woods says, was his first love and with Eastern Illinois he says he’s found a second family. He threw on pads and started playing when he was just seven years old. He picked up basketball in the fifth grade because his friends were into it. That didn’t go well.

“I was trash,” Woods said. “Trash.”

With time his athleticism took over and his game rounded into shape. He’s got an elusiveness at point guard that not many teams have an answer for and this season is leaning on a more refined mid-range game that Woods hopes takes him to another level.

The next few months will be a balancing act between leading Hammond Central on a postseason run and preparing to play football and study sports communication at Eastern Illinois. Woods isn’t concerned. He’s been simultaneously weighing football and basketball recruitment for months and insists this hoops team is special.

He’s not going to let 24 hours in a day limit him.

“Time don’t mean nothing to me,” Woods said. “I can make my own time.”