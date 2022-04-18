EC Central freshman Dominique Murphy keeps proving he belongs

HAMMOND — Dominique Murphy was one of just two freshmen on the court for Saturday's Junior Stars game at the Region Classic All-Star event, but he didn't look like it.
He didn't look like it when he pulled up from the baseline to drain the game's first two points.
He didn't look like it when he threw down not one, but two dunks on the fast break.
Team West's Dominique Murphy of EC Central goes up for a slam Saturday at the Region Classic Rising Stars Game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
He didn't look like it when he Euro-stepped around a defender and finished with a nifty reverse.
He didn't look like it when he rejected a shot at the rim with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Time and time again, Murphy didn't look like one of the youngest players on the floor, but yet he was.
"It was fun," Murphy said with a smile. "It was real fun."
It could've been a lot less fun for the EC Central forward if he didn't look right at home playing with and against players that were almost exclusively a year or two older than him.
Team West's Kamari Slaughter tries to stop Team East's Demetrius Moss Saturday at the Region Classic Rising Stars Game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Just getting selected at all was an accomplishment for Murphy. Between the two teams, he and Portage guard Garrett Clark were the only two freshmen selected.
Murphy's stat line of 16 points and six rebounds almost perfectly mirrored the 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game he averaged this past season for the Cardinals. His East All-Stars also managed to secure a win in double overtime.
The Cardinals went 10-12 last season, not bad considering the Cardinals started the year on a seven-game losing streak. But for a program with their history — 15 sectional titles, NBA alumni and a
state championship in 2007 — it constituted a down year.
"I think last year went good. It was pretty fun," Murphy said, "but I think next year we're going to be better."
Its easy to see how one could expect the Cardinals to improve coming into the 2022-23 season. Not only is Murphy, one of the most dynamic freshmen in the Region, returning but so is last year's second-leading scorer in Xavier Bradley. All told, EC Central will bring back seven of its nine top scorers from the team that won its final seven regular-season games.
Team East's Jamie Hodges is confronted by Team West's Jason Kobe Saturday at the Region Classic Rising Stars Game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
For Murphy, a big part of taking his team to the next level is taking his own game to the next level. He wants to improve his ball-handling this offseason, making himself more of a weapon out on the wing.
The good news for Murphy is he'll have some of the best help he could ask for. With an alumni list that boasts NBA and college talent, Murphy says they're always willing to help.
"(The alumni) mean a lot," Murphy said. "A lot of the older players, they always coach me up, help me with the stuff that I'm struggling with. I hear from them a lot."
With any luck, maybe one day Murphy's name will be added to the list of EC Central legends like
E'Twuan Moore, Jermaine Couisnard and Damien Jefferson.
The only thing left now is for Murphy to go out there and prove he belongs — it wouldn't be the first time.
