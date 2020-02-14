EC Central hangs on to beat Mantis, Lowell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EC Central was coming off its worst loss of the season — 89-48 loss to Lake Central on Tuesday.

“We lost to Lake Central pretty bad by 41, gave up 44 points to one kid, and guys were quite discouraged,” EC Central coach Marcus Jefferson said. “I thought some of the guys wanted to quit. … It’s kind of daunting knowing how some of these guys respond to adversity. Somehow we were able to find a group of guys to pull together and become victorious. I’m satisfied with that.”

Ford led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Okeke added 14 points and six rebounds and Morgan scored 11 points off the bench.

Leading by just one point at the half, EC Central (8-10) opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run to take a 38-30 lead. The game was tied at 46 after three quarters, and then both defenses stepped up. The teams combined for just 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“We had to defend the middle and protect the rim,” Okeke said.

EC Central led 21-14 after one quarter. The lead changed hands three times, and there were two ties for the rest of the quarter.

The Cardinals hope to keep the momentum going when they travels to Lighthouse on Wednesday.