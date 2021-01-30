 Skip to main content
Ejection of Lighthouse coach Nick Moore at his alma mater overshadows inaugural Steel City Showcase
BOYS BASKETBALL

Ejection of Lighthouse coach Nick Moore at his alma mater overshadows inaugural Steel City Showcase

GARY — Lighthouse coach Nick Moore was ejected for throwing a chair and a basketball on Friday at Bowman, his alma mater, and in the gym named after his late stepfather.

Lighthouse was playing against Bowman in the second game of the inaugural Steel City Showcase.

The IHSAA is investigating the ejection of Moore.

"I've had a chance to reflect," Moore said. "I feel like could've handled things in a better manner. Just looking back on it, we talk to our kids about sportsmanship and we don't condone technical fouls and the type of acts that I displayed. I never want any of players to display that kind of behavior, so I probably could've found a better way."

At the the 6:32 mark of the fourth quarter, a traveling violation was called on Lighthouse guard Davarius Stewart. Moore disagreed with the call and proceeded to throw a chair and an extra basketball on the court.

He was ejected from the game, marking the second ejection of a Lighthouse representative. Lighthouse athletic director Lawrence Sandlin was ejected near the end of the third quarter after expressing his displeasure with the officials.

Sandlin did not respond to The Times' request for comment.

Bowman eventually won the game 91-90.

Chrishawn Christmas, West Side use 24-0 run to rout 21st Century in inaugural Steel City Showcase

Shortly after the buzzer sounded, Lighthouse assistant coach Kevan Ford threw a chair on the court as he and the rest of the team headed back to their locker room.

"Commissioner Paul Neidig is aware of the incidents during the Lighthouse-Bowman game (Friday)," IHSAA sports information director Jason Wille wrote in an email Saturday. "He's still awaiting the officials' report, but he's been in communication with and has asked the Lighthouse administration to investigate and provide a detailed report to him by Monday afternoon."

Ford and Moore, who are both Bowman graduates, were members of Bowman's Class A state championship team in 2010, which was coached by Moore's late stepfather, Marvin Rea Sr.

Lighthouse basketball coach Marvin Rea and a Block Middle School teacher killed in car accident
Region basketball community honors legacy of Marvin Rea

Rea led Bowman to another state crown, this time in Class 2A, in 2013. He died in a car accident in 2017, and Bowman held a ceremony to rename its gym after him in 2018.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bowman Academy dedicates gym to Marvin Rea, takes down Lighthouse

Bowman athletic director Arthur Haggard said he was extremely disappointed by the actions of Moore and Ford.

When the officials ejected Moore, Haggard came over to talk to him as Moore was sitting on the scorer's table. As Haggard intervened, he said Moore used profanity towards him and the officials.

"He summoned for me to come to him, and I told security to stand down," Haggard said. " ... When I came over there, he got to ranting and raving about the refs, and I told him, 'Nick, we share the same referees.' But then he began saying 'I built this (expletive) house.' I told him to calm down and that we had all kinds of media there, like Region Sports (Network), and the principals.

"He said, and I quote, 'I don't give a (expletive) about the principals or Region Sports. I built this (expletive)."

'I want to continue Marvin's legacy.' Lighthouse hires Nick Moore as new boys basketball coach.

Moore recalls a different sequence of events and said he did not use profanity toward the officials or Haggard.

He said he was frustrated with the officials' "unequal" calls throughout the game, which he believes put his players at a disadvantage.

"The referees wouldn't talk to me, so I said, 'I need to speak to the athletic director. I need to speak to Haggard,'" Moore said. "They told me, 'No, we got the game, and we're going to control the game. You don't run this.' They wouldn't call him, so after I threw the chair, I went and sat on the scorer's table. Haggard came and then we talked.

"I didn't cuss (at) Haggard, I didn't cuss (at) the referees. I didn't throw my hands up, I wasn't trying to fight or intimidate anybody. I sat there and we had a conversation, and he said, 'Well, you gotta leave.' And that's when I proceeded to leave."

Moore added that while he was sitting on the scorer's table Haggard told him, "That's why you're getting your (expletive) kicked," though Haggard vehemently denies that ever happened.

Haggard said he is confident the truth will come out when the IHSAA concludes its investigation.

Per the IHSAA bylaws, if a coach is ejected for an "unsportsmanlike act" for the first time during their sports season, they are suspended from coaching their team's next contest and must complete the National Federation of State High School Associations Teaching and Modeling Behavior course before they can return.

Lighthouse's next game was scheduled for Saturday at home against South Bend Riley.

"When you talk to the officials and they write downstate (to the IHSAA), and you see their report, all of our stuff will coincide with exception of Nick Moore," Haggard said. "Nobody has to lie on Nick."

Should the rematch have happened?

Moore said he didn't even want to play Bowman for a second time this season. Lighthouse earned an 82-72 road win over Bowman on Dec. 8.

He said the Steel City Showcase was originally supposed to be a tournament with all four Gary schools playing at least two games. When it turned out to be a one-day shootout, Moore said he wanted to play either West Side or 21st Century because he believes his team hasn't been given a fair shake during road games at Bowman in the past.

Moore added that the shootout was supposed to be a blind draw, though he isn't confident that the selection process was honest.

He believes Lighthouse and Bowman were matched up on purpose so that Bowman could get a rematch. Moore also said that Haggard dubbed the Bowman-Lighthouse contest as the "big payback" and repeated that phrase several times while using a microphone during Friday's game.

"What athletic director do you know gets on the microphone, walks around the gym saying, 'It's the big payback!' Is that sportsmanlike? Is that showing sportsmanship? Or are you trying to get the kids riled up and the fans riled up?" Moore asked rhetorically. "Now, it's taking it a little further than just being a basketball game. We don't need all of that because it's Gary basketball, it's going to be a competitive game and we already beat you."

Haggard said he did not go around the gym with a microphone calling the game the "big payback," although he did say he requested the James Brown song, "The Payback" to be played.

Haggard also said the Steel City Showcase was put together during a Zoom call which included him, Sandlin, Bowman assistant athletic director Jermaine Mead, 21st Century boys basketball coach Larry Upshaw, 21st Century athletic director Rodney Williams and West Side athletic director Robert Lee. Moore was not included.

Haggard originally suggested a 21st Century-West Side matchup and Bowman-Lighthouse matchup, but he said Williams proposed they do a blind draw.

In order to do the blind draw, Haggard said he put the four schools' names in a box during a Zoom call, shook the box up and then had a Bowman kindergartner pull the names out of the box. The first two schools that were chosen would play each other in the first game, and the two left behind would meet in the second contest.

"We were all laughing because the little girl took so long to get the names out of the box because she was so short and her hands were so small," Haggard said. "We chose a kindergartner because we didn't want any school to feel like we weren't being honest. The first name the young lady pulled out of the box was 21st Century and then the second name she pulled out was West Side. Everybody (on the Zoom call) busted out laughing because that's the original matchup that I said in the beginning. It was ironic."

The Steel City Showcase is the third basketball event that has been held at Bowman during the 2020-21 school year, in addition to the Turkey Tipoff in November and the Mac Jelks Invitational earlier this month. Those two events were put together by Bishop Noll alum Gregory Jones II.

Crown Point loses first regular-season game in nearly three years
Darrell Reed, Reggie Abram power Hammond past Merrillville

Haggard hopes the Steel City Showcase can continue next year, as well as other events, but Lighthouse will not be included. He said Lighthouse has been removed from all of Bowman's athletic schedules, and Bowman will not compete against Lighthouse ever again.

"I emailed the (Lighthouse) athletic administrator (Friday) night and told him, 'Hey, respectfully, we will not be playing you guys any longer,'" Haggard said. "The behaviors that Nick and Kevan Ford displayed were unacceptable, and I will not subject my student-athletes to these types of behaviors."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

