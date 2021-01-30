Ejection of Lighthouse coach Nick Moore at his alma mater overshadows inaugural Steel City Showcase

Bowman athletic director Arthur Haggard said he was extremely disappointed by the actions of Moore and Ford.

When the officials ejected Moore, Haggard came over to talk to him as Moore was sitting on the scorer's table. As Haggard intervened, he said Moore used profanity towards him and the officials.

"He summoned for me to come to him, and I told security to stand down," Haggard said. " ... When I came over there, he got to ranting and raving about the refs, and I told him, 'Nick, we share the same referees.' But then he began saying 'I built this (expletive) house.' I told him to calm down and that we had all kinds of media there, like Region Sports (Network), and the principals.

"He said, and I quote, 'I don't give a (expletive) about the principals or Region Sports. I built this (expletive)."

Moore recalls a different sequence of events and said he did not use profanity toward the officials or Haggard.

He said he was frustrated with the officials' "unequal" calls throughout the game, which he believes put his players at a disadvantage.

