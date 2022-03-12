Eric Price Jr. finds home as 21st Century's lone senior

BOURBON — Eric Price Jr. doesn't view 21st Century as a school or basketball team.

It’s home.

“I feel a lot of love here,” Price said. “I’ve got great coaches. Great teammates. Great fans. Everything.”

If 21st Century really is home then Price is wrapping up his homecoming.

He attended 21st Century in kindergarten but then bounced between different elementary and middle schools before eventually attending Lake Station and then River Forest. He transferred into the Cougar program from the latter for his junior season but an eligibility snag limited him to 10 games in a 7-14 season.

That set the table for Price to make one proper run at 21st Century in hopes of following in the footsteps of former Cougar standouts-turned D-I basketball players that he grew up trying to emulate like Johnell Davis, Eugene German and DeAndre Gholston.

Price currently holds a scholarship offer from Trinity Christian College that he’s keen on but said he’s keeping recruitment open and hasn’t ruled out playing a year at a prep school.

“This is the place to be,” Price said. “It’s a place you can come compete at, get better at. I love the players and the coaches. What we’re doing here is special.”

Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 265 pounds, Price is quick to draw attention in the post but describes himself as a “big guard” in his Twitter bio. He models his game after non-traditional NBA big men like Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokić.

Price plays plenty of his game away from the paint and isn’t afraid to shoot. He stepped into and made the first of two 3-point tries in 21st Century’s 79-64 Class A Regional semifinal win against North White to go along with a couple of makes near the basket. He scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds before a nose bleed kept him off the floor most of the second half.

“He’s a great kid, man,” 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. “He’s just a pleasure to be around. He knows the game. He does all of the intangible stuff you need to win games. Even if it doesn’t show up in the box score he’s doing the right things to help us win.”

Some of those things include being vocal on defense and an encouraging teammates, Upshaw said. The Cougars lean on Price, the lone senior to play significant minutes, to be a veteran voice even if this is his first full season with the program.

Combine Price’s size and developing ability as a shooter and Upshaw said he expects more colleges to start showing interest soon. If they do, there’s still some rawness that Price admits he needs to hone in but that he’s leaning on mentors like German for advice during the process.

“My guy Eugene German told me it’s those little things that really help you get offers and win basketball games,” Price said. “That’s why I do what I do.”

Price’s home — 21st Century — is better because of it.

“He’s everything you ask for in a player,” Upshaw said. “He’s a committed guy and colleges should come and get him soon.”

Game Summary

How 21st Century won: Cougars junior guards Quintin Floyd and Ashton Williamson combined to score 26 of their 47 points in the second half while holding off a series of late North White runs late before the Cougars took control and held on for a 79-64 win.

The Cougars led the Vikings by as many as 20 points in the latter stages of the third quarter but the North White senior trio of Bentley Buschman, Nathan Miller and Hunter Pogue refused to go quietly. They led a comeback effort to get within single digits multiple times in the fourth quarter but wouldn’t climb all the way back with Floyd and Williamson having answer after answer.

The Cougars were particularly disruptive in the passing lanes, turning 18 North White turnovers into 31 points.

Impact player: Williamson scored 24 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting while also dishing a game-high nine assists. His six turnovers were the lone significant blemishes on an otherwise stout stat line.

Quotable: “(North White) made some plays down the stretch. We’ve just got to be better protecting the ball. We were loose with it. So we’ve got to be better at that but hats off to them, though. They played a really good game.” –21st Century coach Larry Uphshaw.

Up next: 21st Century (22-4) advances to play the host Triton Trojans (19-7) who knocked off Fremont 58-55 in their semifinal game.

