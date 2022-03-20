(Eric) Price was right for 21st Century all season

LAFAYETTE — Eric Price did what he could. He always does.

The 21st Century senior center scored 16 points and hit a huge 3-pointer with barely a minute and a half left in overtime of the Cougars’ 68-65 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 1A semistate Saturday.

He had several putbacks and second-chance points earlier in the day.

“Shooters shoot. So, I shoot,” Price said. “It felt like it was going in. I took my time to knock it down. I feel that that was a chance to get the win right there. We just fell short on the defensive rebounds.”

Price came to 21st Century from Lake Station. He played his freshman season at River Forest. He averaged 7.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cougars as a senior.

“I felt like it was a better home here. Better coaches, better friends, stuff like that,” he said. “I felt like we could make a state run this year.”

He’s been with the Cougars for each of Larry Upshaw’s seasons as head coach. He’s the only senior on the roster.

“You could see him stepping up today. He didn’t want today to be his last game. Neither did I,” Upshaw said. “He’s going to be a steal for the next level. He’s a great locker-room guy. He knows basketball. He’s wide inside.”

Price’s length gave 21st Century the ability to play zone defense toward the end of the semistate game. In the middle of the 2-3, he clogs the lane and allows the Cougars athletes to try to step into passing lanes and cut off drives.

Several of those chances were created by that defense as 21st Century overcame a second-half deficit to force overtime at Lafayette Jefferson.

“We went to the zone because we were trying to protect Ashton (Williamson) and not get his fifth foul,” Upshaw said. “Having Eric in the middle of that zone kind of clogs up the paint. They (weren't) making a lot of 3s. It goes back to our rebounding skills.”

On the other side of the court, Price worked the glass to clean things up for the ball-screen offense designed to get Williamson and Quintin Floyd shots. His putbacks kept the Cougars alive.

Upshaw said after the game that Price should’ve had more post touches.

“Eric handled it really well, he gave us some offense,” Upshaw said.

Williamson missed a shot at the end of regulation. Floyd missed one at the end of overtime.

21st Century (23-4) made a significant turnaround from a year ago, when it was 7-14.

“I’m proud of us. I feel like we all played hard today. We just fell short,” Price said. “We worked hard in the summer and got better. That’s how we came close. That’s how far we got.”

