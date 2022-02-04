Erickson Gibson makes sure Merrillville gets the point against Lake Central

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville senior Erickson Gibson started at point guard Friday.

That’s noteworthy because Gibson isn’t a point guard. He’d never played it in a game before.

Pirates coach Bo Patton may want to reconsider that.

Gibson, who normally plays on the wing, capitalized on an unusual start at point guard. He tied a career high with 18 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting while guiding Merrillville to a 68-57 Duneland Athletic Conference win against Lake Central.

“That was all new for me,” Gibson said.

Fellow senior Jaeden Williams and junior Darrin Weaver normally play point guard for Merrillville. But Gibson got the nod in the final home game of the season. He didn’t look out of place, comfortably pacing the offense and finding open shots whenever they were there.

Gibson wound up with 12 of his 18 points in the second half but none bigger than the three he got with three minutes left in the fourth quarter that put Merrillville up 10. Just two minutes earlier, Lake Central had climbed within two.

To cap off that run, Gibson got the ball in transition and jump-stopped in the lane. He drew contact from an Indians defender and nailed a floater before finishing the three-point play at the free-throw line to put Merrillville ahead 49-39.

Gibson hardly blinked at the line.

“That was huge,” Gibson said. “I don’t really show emotion, so it may not have seemed like I was that excited but I completely was.”

It was a much-needed play in a much-needed win for a Merrillville team that had lost six of its last seven, including four straight to DAC opponents. Fellow Pirates senior AJ Dixon scored 18 points himself on 9-of-11 shooting while senior Jaiden Clayton led Lake Central with 13 points.

The Indians (8-9, 1-4) left points on the floor at the line, shooting just 17-of-29 from the charity stripe.

“We needed that win really bad,” Gibson said. “We came in knowing we needed the win. We played a great team and I think this can really get our confidence going.”

It certainly helped Gibson’s own confidence. The start was just his fifth on the season after playing junior varsity as a junior. He didn’t play basketball as a sophomore but over the last offseason impressed the Pirates coaching staff with his decision making and commitment on the defensive end.

Gibson went from a standout junior varsity player to a versatile weapon in Patton’s lineup capable of playing multiple positions, even point guard, and defending an opponents’ fastest wing. Patton said he trusts Gibson with the toughest assignments.

“When he plays good we usually win,” Patton said. “He just does things the right way. He’s probably shooting about 60 percent for us. He takes good shots. He never forces anything. He’s always under control. For us to make a run in the tournament we need him playing like this every night.”

Making a run is exactly what Gibson said he and his teammates intend to do. The Pirates (7-10, 1-4) took their lumps against the likes of Chesterton, Valparaiso, Crown Point and Portage. But Gibson said if Merrillville can get hot now they’ll be a tough out come the postseason.

“We’ve got all of the tools here,” Gibson said. “We weren’t playing as a team in those losses. We weren’t in our roles. If we can play like we did tonight I think we’ve got a chance to win our sectional.”

