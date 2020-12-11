Experience powers Andrean past Chesterton

Burnett’s defense held Grayson in check for most of the first half.

The Chesterton defense offered Andrean little breathing room early, holding the 59ers to only six points in the opening quarter.

“Chesterton did a good job. They guarded us a little differently and a little more intense. I think we had to adjust to that,” Stangel said.

Andrean (3-1) flipped that script in the second quarter, holding the Trojans to only eight points. Chesterton (1-1) turned the ball over eight times in that frame and the 59ers went on a 20-0 run that spanned across halftime.

“We started off really focused and locked in, then we kind of took a dip and they took advantage of it,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “We’ve just got to take care of the basketball. That’s the bottom line.”

Chesterton was without starting guard Chris Mullen, who Urban said will be back for the next game. Tyler Vanderwoude was playing his first game. Freshman forward Justin Sims played limited minutes with foul trouble before getting his fifth in the fourth quarter.

Andrean gets Gavit Tuesday before starting the Northwest Crossroads Conference slate Thursday at Kankakee Valley.