Experience powers Andrean past Chesterton

MERRILLVILLE — Experience matters.
Chesterton was pushing Andrean late in the game Friday, challenging a lead that was as big as 18 in the third quarter.
A group of Andrean seniors with a state championship and over 80 games together did enough to hold on.
“We just needed to stay calm, as a team,” senior guard Nicky Flesher said. “A lot of these guys, we’ve been with each other for four years and we just knew if we got flustered, we’d lose the lead. We just said ‘Let’s keep it together.’”
Flesher and Deshon Burnett combined to hit seven of eight free throws in the final minute to help the 59ers seal a 67-61 win. Flesher paced Andrean with 22 points. Fellow senior Ben Jones scored 19 and Burnett had 12.
Travis Grayson almost willed the Trojans back, though. The junior guard scored 12 of his 23 points and grabbed four of his six steals in the fourth quarter.
Chesterton was within one point with 39.4 seconds left.
“The resiliency was there but the execution down the stretch tonight was pretty bad,” Andrean coach Brad Stangel said. “We were able to play at the end, make some shots and some free throws. We put Deshon and Nicky in free throw situations that they’ve been in a hundred times.”
Burnett’s defense held Grayson in check for most of the first half.
The Chesterton defense offered Andrean little breathing room early, holding the 59ers to only six points in the opening quarter.
“Chesterton did a good job. They guarded us a little differently and a little more intense. I think we had to adjust to that,” Stangel said.
Andrean (3-1) flipped that script in the second quarter, holding the Trojans to only eight points. Chesterton (1-1) turned the ball over eight times in that frame and the 59ers went on a 20-0 run that spanned across halftime.
“We started off really focused and locked in, then we kind of took a dip and they took advantage of it,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “We’ve just got to take care of the basketball. That’s the bottom line.”
Chesterton was without starting guard Chris Mullen, who Urban said will be back for the next game. Tyler Vanderwoude was playing his first game. Freshman forward Justin Sims played limited minutes with foul trouble before getting his fifth in the fourth quarter.
Andrean gets Gavit Tuesday before starting the Northwest Crossroads Conference slate Thursday at Kankakee Valley.
“I like our team. I’m excited to see how we move forward,” Stangel said.
Gallery: Chesterton at Andrean
Gallery
