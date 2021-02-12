Experience prevails: Kouts pulls past 21st Century in back-and-forth showdown

The Cougars started to whittle away at a lead that had grown to 32-17 when guards Jones and Floyd used their quickness to get to the bucket to draw fouls. They trailed 34-25 at the half. The quarter wasn’t without its costs for the home team. Sophomore Demetrius Moss, a strong defender and rebounder, was whistled for his third foul with 1:40 left in the second quarter and picked up his fourth at the 5:45 mark of the third period.

The Cougars (5-12) didn’t let that stem their aggressiveness during a comeback led by the backcourt. Cross penetrated and looked to dish to Floyd and Jones. Floyd, a threat from anywhere on the floor, made himself increasingly difficult to guard and counted a steal and one-hand slam among his nine third-quarter points. Still, the Cougars had work remaining to dig themselves all the way out of the hole they put themselves in with a poor first quarter, and Kouts took a 53-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

The crowd, which sounded louder than its size, turned up the intensity for the final period and so did players from both teams.

Forcing turnovers played a big role in the Mustangs turning a five-point deficit heading into the quarter into a six-point lead.