Experience prevails: Kouts pulls past 21st Century in back-and-forth showdown

GARY — Coming back from a double-digit deficit against a Kouts squad that features five senior starters, including identical twins at guard and another set of identical twins at forward, is a tall task. Mix in the youth of the opponent and it’s all the tougher.
Yet, 21st Century didn’t shy from the challenge and turned a 15-point deficit midway through the second quarter into a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
But in the end, experience prevailed when youth showed itself on the pivotal play of the game, and Kouts prevailed, 68-67, Friday night at the Haskins and Williams Athletic Center.
Kouts sixth man Matthew Baker stole an inbounds pass with 10 seconds left and took it in for the winning bucket. The Cougars got off a good shot at the other end, but it didn’t drop. Cooper Schoon secured the rebound for the Mustangs and time expired.
“Just a lack of experience,” 21st Century coach Larry Upshaw said. “We’ve got a young team. There’s a lot of teaching, a lot of learning every day.”
Up four with the ball late, 21st Century turned it over and Kouts drew within a point on a 3-pointer from Hunter Kneifel. Kouts applied full-court pressure on the inbounds pass and Baker intercepted it and didn’t have to go far for the winning bucket.
The teaching moment from the final play for the young Cougars?
“We should have thrown the ball toward our basket,” Upshaw said. “Again, we’re learning. We fought hard. I just wish we could have come out on the other side of this.”
Nobody will be surprised if the teams meet again in the sectionals. They have squared off in the sectional final three years in a row and 21st Century has come out on top each time.
“A lot of respect for 21st Century and their program and what they do,” Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said. “It was a good win for our team.”
Strong guard play on both sides made it a fast-paced, entertaining game throughout.
For the Mustangs, sophomore Quintin Floyd scored a game-high 23 points, freshman Lamontae Cross had 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and senior Takari Jones added 12 points. All three guards hit a pair of 3-pointers, spurring the comeback. Center Eric Price chipped in six points and rifled an on-point outlet pass that excited the crowd.
For Kouts, Cole Wireman scored 19 points, Cale Wireman added 16 points before fouling out with 3:40 left, and Baker, a sophomore, scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter. Hunter Kneifel had 10 points and Schoon eight.
Turning steals into points, Kouts took an 11-3 lead and stretched it to 18-6 by the end of the first quarter, by which time Cole Wiremen had scored 11 of his 15 first-half points, most of them coming on hard drives to the hoop.
The Cougars started to whittle away at a lead that had grown to 32-17 when guards Jones and Floyd used their quickness to get to the bucket to draw fouls. They trailed 34-25 at the half. The quarter wasn’t without its costs for the home team. Sophomore Demetrius Moss, a strong defender and rebounder, was whistled for his third foul with 1:40 left in the second quarter and picked up his fourth at the 5:45 mark of the third period.
The Cougars (5-12) didn’t let that stem their aggressiveness during a comeback led by the backcourt. Cross penetrated and looked to dish to Floyd and Jones. Floyd, a threat from anywhere on the floor, made himself increasingly difficult to guard and counted a steal and one-hand slam among his nine third-quarter points. Still, the Cougars had work remaining to dig themselves all the way out of the hole they put themselves in with a poor first quarter, and Kouts took a 53-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
The crowd, which sounded louder than its size, turned up the intensity for the final period and so did players from both teams.
Forcing turnovers played a big role in the Mustangs turning a five-point deficit heading into the quarter into a six-point lead.
“I’m proud of the way we responded from when we were down,” Upshaw said. “I feel like we fought hard from start to finish. They’re a really good team. They’ve got a lot of experience, a lot of seniors, and they play well together. We had them and we lost them right at the end.”
Kouts (18-2) regained its composure soon enough to pull off the victory.
“They had us frustrated and flustered against that pressure defense, but these guys showed a lot of heart tonight," Duzan said. “We got down six there and we didn’t give up.”