Familiar name fuels Bishop Noll to sectional final

WHITING — John Dodson III had plenty to be excited about on Friday night.

At one point in the first quarter, the Bishop Noll boys basketball coach yelled "good" five consecutive times.

He was excitedly yelling that in reference to his team's effort in the first quarter that resulted in the Warriors' 75-60 win over Andrean in the first game of the Class 2A Whiting Sectional semifinals.

Ahmad Artis, who comes from a long line of basketball players, led all scorers with 24 while adding five boards and three assists.

"Ahmad has progressed as a leader after he hurt his wrist last year and when he played significant minutes as a junior on a team full of seniors," Dodson III said. "His game has always been top tier and the Artis name is widely known when it comes to region basketball."

When asked if there's any added pressure to perform due to his last name, Ahmad said the opposite.

"It helps actually," he said. "If I ever have a game where I didn't play as well, I usually talk about it with my dad and I'm always having one of my uncles calling in to check on me and to remind me to go to the gym."

Bishop Noll (10-12) opened the game by hitting seven of its first nine shots and committed just two turnovers in the 22-10 first quarter.

"This was easily our best quarter of the season," said Dodson III.

The Warriors' second-leading scorer, Angel Alvarez, was taken out of the game in the early part of the second quarter after coming down hard on his tailbone during a layup attempt.

In his stead, his cousin, Carlos Alvarez, picked up the scoring slack by pouring in 14 off the bench, including four three-pointers.

Caleb Parks also contributed 16 points.

Bishop Noll typically plays 10-11 guys in the rotation, so the varsity experience is routine at this point of the year and it helps guys like Carlos Alvarez.

"In practice we're always pushing each other because of the deep rotation we have and having this much playing time gives us confidence," said Alvarez. "It cannot be a downgrade when that second unit comes in and we can't let up because of the teams we're facing now."

Dodson III thought it was crucial for others to step up in the younger Alvarez's absence.

"Angel is gonna be fine, but we have talked about how everyone needs to contribute and (Friday) everyone did," he said.

Patrick Moynihan led Andrean (8-15) with 15 points.

The Warriors will now face Lake Station (21-3) in the sectional final at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

