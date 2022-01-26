Family time is almost over for Jeremiah Jones at Marian Catholic

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — It seems like yesterday that Jeremiah Jones was a little kid hanging out at Marian Catholic watching his siblings play various sports.

But it really goes back around a decade. And now the youngest member of one of the more athletic families to pass through the school's doors is about to say goodbye.

"I used to watch Tyler Ulis play, Chase Adams, Ahron Ulis — I watched all of them," Jones said. "And my brothers (Elijah and Josiah). ...

"I don't know how it went this fast, but it's crazy. My four years here just flew by."

Jones' sister, Nailah, also starred at Marian in volleyball and now she's playing at Chicago State. His brother Elijah is playing basketball at Division II Southern Indiana.

Jones, an athletic 6-2 guard, will be playing somewhere in college next season though he's not sure where. He owns an offer from Eastern Illinois and interest from Incarnate Word (coached by former Andrean and Purdue star Carson Cunningham) and Wofford.

But like a lot of mid-major prospects, Jones' recruiting took a hit during the pandemic.

He was a contributor as a sophomore for the Marian team that had reached the Class 4A Sweet Sixteen in 2020 when COVID-19 abruptly shut down the IHSA playoffs.

Then his junior season was delayed and abbreviated, not giving him a lot of opportunities to show off his game for college coaches. And he was competing for a roster spot not only against other high schoolers but the college players granted an extra year of eligibility.

"After that sophomore year and the COVID breakout I came into my junior year hoping that this would all go away and I would have the summer to show coaches what I could do," Jones said. "But everything just shut down, everything (was) on hold."

Still, Jones remains optimistic that he'll find the right place to land.

"The coaches that I've talked to, they told me just to stay patient. 'You'll find the right place if you just stay patient, keep playing hard,'" he said.

In the meantime, there is unfinished business for him and the Spartans (13-8). The day before the season shut down in 2020, they avenged two earlier losses by shocking host Bloom before a packed house in a sectional semifinal.

Having that promising postseason run cut short by the pandemic has fueled Jones in the almost two years since.

"Junior year was weird because we weren't really playing for anything except highlights or getting better as a team," Jones said. "Because we knew we were all coming back because we were young.

"But since the (2020) Bloom game we haven't really played toward a finishing line. I'm ready to show our talents as a team, put on for a lot of people to come out and watch us play."

The Spartans did that on Tuesday night, getting 22 points from Jones and clamping down on defense in a 53-40 home win over Class 3A power Kankakee. It was one of the better showings in a season that has been marked by so many close calls.

Marian has lost six games (two of which went to overtime) to six good to very good teams — Hillcrest, Bolingbrook, Brother Rice, Tinley Park, Oswego East and Rock Island — by a total of 21 points.

"We're pushing toward the end of the year, really starting to focus on these close games that we're losing how we have to finish them off as a team," Jones said. "As a leader, as a senior, I have to come to the ball and finish it off."

That's what Marian coach Mike Taylor wants to hear.

"He's not selfish," Taylor said of Jones. "That's what we're trying to get across. He's got to be a little more assertive here, especially early in the game. Because the others will feed off of it.

"He's not selfish, and defensively he gets his hands on everything."

And if Jones keeps that up, he and the Spartans may be able to make some more March magic in a postseason that won't be cut short.

