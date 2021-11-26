Filling brother's shoes a tall order for Illiana Christian's Luke Van Essen

Roozeboom said he can slash or even, at 6-foot-3, post up on smaller guards.

With that in mind, Van Essen said would like to improve his ability to create shots for himself and others.

“I’m for sure better than I was a year ago. I did AAU over the summer and my ball handling has gotten better,” he said. “I’m definitely ready to take that role. It’s not just going to be one person this year, like last year it was my older brother. This year I’ll be scoring more.”

Effort is as much a part of that as ability, Roozeboom said.

Van Essen broke a leg before his sophomore season. He missed some of the summer workouts but was ready for the start of the season. He played himself onto the varsity roster.

“He’s just a hard worker. It goes along with the family but he fits right in with that regimen of, ‘I want to be successful. I want my team to be successful. I want to do what it takes to help,’” Roozeboom said.

As a team, Roozeboom thinks the Vikings may be better on the defensive end than the group that went 17-7 last winter. Illiana Christian is a year older, bigger and longer. Sophomore Andy Spoelman is the only addition to the roster and he’s 6-5.