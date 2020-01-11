Former Andrean star Kyle Ross has transferred to Lake Central and will most likely continue his prep basketball career with the Indians.
The junior confirmed his decision with The Times on Saturday morning and said it ultimately came down to which school would help him maximize his potential on and off of the court. Ross enrolled at Lake Central on Friday and will start classes and attend his first practice Monday.
Now, he's waiting for Andrean and the IHSAA to sign off on his transfer.
"There's a couple of resources at Lake Central that I wouldn't have at Andrean," Ross said. "My mom takes full advantage of all of the educational stuff, and I just listened to her. I know she works hard for me and is going to put me in the best situation."
Ross added that his "No. 1 option" was originally to transfer to La Lumiere.
"At prep (schools), they don't take kids in the middle of the year like this," said Ross, who has a scholarship offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay. "Otherwise, I'd be there 100%."
The 6-foot-7 forward withdrew from Andrean — the Class 2A defending state champion — in December after appearing in just one game for the 59ers. His lone outing was Andrean's season-opener against Lake Central in which he recorded six points, four rebounds and one steal.
Ross blossomed into one of the most versatile players in the Region throughout the first two years of his prep career with the 59ers. Last season, as a sophomore, he averaged a team-high 16.9 points, a team-high 9.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 blocks per game to guide Andrean to its first boys basketball state championship in school history.
In the playoffs, Ross notched a double-double in six of the team's seven postseason victories. He also tied former 59ers guard Johnny Carrothers for a game-high 16 points in Andrean's 59-54 win over Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A state title game.
"Honestly, (the state championship), is still crazy to me," Ross said. "I still have mad, mad respect and mad love for all of the people at Andrean. Those are my guys and my family for life."
As he prepares for the next stage of his prep career, Ross said he also has a lot of respect for his new coach and teammates.
Dave Milausnic is in his 16th season as Lake Central's boys basketball coach and guided the Indians to their only state final appearance in 2014. Kyle Ross' older brother, Tyler Ross, was on that team and told his younger sibling that Milausnic will bring the best out of him.
Kyle Ross still has to participate in a certain amount of practices before he can return to the hardwood. However, when he does, the junior's presence could be a huge boost for Lake Central (6-5, 0-1 Duneland Athletic Conference), which is on a three-game losing streak.
The Indians have relied heavily on senior sharpshooter Nick Anderson, and pairing him with Ross could make them one of the top duos in the Region.
"I'm definitely excited to be with Nick," Kyle Ross said. "I've been talking to him a little bit, and I was just saying, 'If I get in there with you, let's go do this. It's your last season, so let's do it big for you.'"
Lake Central athletic director Chris Enyeart did not confirm or deny Kyle Ross' status with the Indians.
"Lake Central is not prepared to comment at this time," Enyeart wrote in a text message to The Times.
Messages sent to Andrean athletic director and assistant principal Kelly Fitzgerald were not immediately returned. The 59ers' assistant athletic director, Mike Schultz, declined to comment.