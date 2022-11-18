Former Lew Wallace basketball star Bryan Asberry dies

GARY — Bryan Asberry may not have been the highest scoring or flashiest player for Lew Wallace’s powerhouse basketball teams in the early 1980s.

But Asberry, who recently died, made a lasting impression, according to his coach, Earl Smith Jr.

“Bryan was a gifted athlete that really understood what his gift was — that was making a difference in the (lives of the) people he touched,” Smith said this week. “On the practice floor or in a game, he had that ability to be himself with 100% passion.”

Asberry teamed with classmate Tellis Frank as a formidable inside combo for the Hornets, who won sectional and regional titles when they were seniors in 1983.

Smith remembers the regional final against East Chicago Roosevelt well.

“We were down by eight points with three minutes to go in the ballgame,” Smith said. “With EC being a powerhouse, it did not look good.”

But Asberry kept the faith.

“He kept saying to the group, ‘We can do this, we can do this,’” Smith said. “He kept that going through those waning minutes. He got fouled with five seconds to go and the game tied. He made two free throws, we won the game by two points.”

Asberry was recruited by current Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, who was then a young assistant at Western Kentucky.

“He practically lived in Gary recruiting Bryan, and he fell in love with Tellis Frank,” Smith said.

The Lew Wallace duo both went to Western Kentucky and had productive careers for a resurgent program. During their time on campus, the Hilltoppers won their first Sun Belt Conference title, earned a top-10 national ranking and went to two NCAA Tournaments.

Asberry played 117 games across four seasons and averaged 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds as a senior. Frank was a first-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors in 1987 and played five years in the NBA.

“They turned that program around,” Smith said.