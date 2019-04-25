Merrillville has hired Bosco Institute assistant coach Bo Patton as its boys basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.
Patton succeeds T.J. Lux, who resigned on March 14, citing a lack of work-life balance. Patton worked under Lux from 2013 to 2018 and graduated from Merrillville in 2008.
"It's probably the only high school job I would apply for," said Patton, who played college basketball at Robert Morris University-Springfield (Illinois). "I still don't think it's quite hit yet."
At Bosco, Patton has helped develop players seeking college scholarships in a postgraduate setting. Patton has helped train Region standouts like Andrean's Kyle Ross and Marquette Catholic's Colin Kenney in the offseason, and he said he had coaching opportunities at small colleges that he didn't pursue due to family considerations.
Merrillville co-athletic director Janis Qualizza noted that Patton's ability to build relationships with his players stood out, and she lauded his care for his athletes on the court and academically.
Patton will hold a teaching role at Merrillville rather than work as a lay coach. Merrillville's athletic administration will recommend Patton to the school board on May 7.
"He's a Pirate," Qualizza said of Patton. "He's a young coach who has great ambitions and high expectations."
A promising young core awaits Patton. Junior-to-be Keon Thompson averaged more than 20 points per game last season, while the Pirates' junior varsity squad went 15-5.
"(Thompson) is probably, in my tenure as a coach and growing up, one of the best sophomores I've seen in a long time," Patton said.
Patton said his first priority is to "create student-athletes in the classroom," but he has lofty on-court goals, too. Among those? He said he wants to bring a state championship to Merrillville, which would represent the first title for any Duneland Athletic Conference boys basketball program.