Fourth straight sectional title not enough for hungry Hammond

Woods had 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Hammond led 41-19 at the break.

“We started off laid back but we turned it up and it started with defense,” Wood said. “I was playing in a rhythm (in the second quarter), playing off our defense. Defense leads to offense.”

Senior Ronnie Starks hit five 3-pointers for Calumet (11-9) in the fourth quarter. He was dejected after the game and was helped off the floor by teammates.

“Nobody thought we would be in this game through a quarter and a half. The second quarter got us. (Hammond) is a good team, a great team,” Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said. “Some of our guys, it’s their first sectional. I had new guys come into the program but they did a hell of a job. I’m proud of them.”

The Wildcats were without senior point guard Reggie Abram, who’s been out with an ankle injury suffered in a Feb. 26 win over Valparaiso. He was wearing a boot on his left foot.

Moore said he expects Abram to be ready for the regional.