Fourth straight sectional title not enough for hungry Hammond

HAMMOND — Winning the last four sectional titles is a pretty good legacy for Hammond’s boys basketball program to end on. The 84-53 win over Calumet at the Civic Center Friday isn’t quite enough for the Wildcats, though.
“It’s a milestone but we’re focused on winning state,” senior Harold Woods said. “This is the last year for our school so that’s important to us.”
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. said his team gets dressed expecting to win.
“This is hard. Everybody’s goal is to win a sectional. We don’t take it lightly and we respect our opponents but we expect to come in and win,” he said. “It’s just a step in the process but anytime you can win a sectional it’s special.”
After some back and forth in the early going, Hammond (17-1) ran away in the second quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 23-4 in the frame behind a stingy defense and stellar shooting.
“When you’ve been ranked No. 1 all year, kids are a little nervous. We just had to get our rhythm and continue to wear them down,” Moore said. “Nobody wants to end their season and it took us some time to wear them down.”
Hammond is ranked No. 1 in the 3A Associated Press poll and No. 6 overall in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll.
Woods had 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Hammond led 41-19 at the break.
“We started off laid back but we turned it up and it started with defense,” Wood said. “I was playing in a rhythm (in the second quarter), playing off our defense. Defense leads to offense.”
Senior Ronnie Starks hit five 3-pointers for Calumet (11-9) in the fourth quarter. He was dejected after the game and was helped off the floor by teammates.
“Nobody thought we would be in this game through a quarter and a half. The second quarter got us. (Hammond) is a good team, a great team,” Calumet coach Dominique Nelson said. “Some of our guys, it’s their first sectional. I had new guys come into the program but they did a hell of a job. I’m proud of them.”
The Wildcats were without senior point guard Reggie Abram, who’s been out with an ankle injury suffered in a Feb. 26 win over Valparaiso. He was wearing a boot on his left foot.
Moore said he expects Abram to be ready for the regional.
“It kind of helped the younger guys grow and the guys off the bench (to play without Abram),” Woods said. “Reggie was always on the sideline cheering us on so it was like he was still here.”
Jordan Woods scored 17 and Darrell Reed 16 for Hammond. Starks led the Warriors with 16.
“I have a great group of kids. They’re easy to coach. We just figure if we get to the championship night, we should win the game,” Moore said.
Gallery: Hammond Sectional
