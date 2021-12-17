Freshman Jack Smiley makes strong debut for Valparaiso

Valparaiso’s Jack Smiley made a splash in his first high school game last month and the 15-year-old freshman hasn’t looked back.
The 6-1 point guard scored seven points and added three assists in 17 minutes off the bench in Valparaiso’s season-opening win over West Side. In the five games that have followed, Smiley has proven his opening-night performance wasn’t a fluke, culminating with a career-high 10 points and two 3-pointers in a 67-22 win over Lowell on Dec. 10. Smiley, who is averaging 6.2 points per game, has emerged as a key contributor for the Times No. 1 Vikings despite his age.
“He’s a guy that is definitely in the mix for us,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He’s a very talented player who is learning the speed of the varsity game right now. He can do a lot of really good things for us.”
Logging serious minutes as a freshman has been a rarity at Valparaiso since Coolman took over the program in 2015. Current junior Mason Jones scored 177 points as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, just 10 points shy of Bryce Drew’s program record of 187 in 1990-91.
Life without Mantis
Lowell dropped to 0-5 this season as the Red Devils continues to look for their first win in a post-Chris Mantis Era. The former Lowell star is a freshman playing rotation minutes for Appalachian State this year while his older brother Nick is back on the Lowell bench as an assistant coach.
Lowell coach Joe Delgado patiently guided his team through a lengthy opening possession of the game against Valpo, which ended in a 3-pointer for the Red Devils. Valparaiso responded with the next 15 points, but Delgado’s players never lost their fight. It’s become a trademark of the youthful team this season.
“This is all a learning process for us,” Delgado said. “There’s a lot of teaching and there’s a lot of learning. These guys show up every day and they’re going to fight and they’re going to battle. We have that growth mindset and these guys have bought in.”
Getting defensive
Bob Burke has a simple explanation for how Lake Station has been able to score so many points in the first five games of the season: defense.
The Eagles are averaging 74.4 points per game and scored a season-high 85 points in a win over Bowman on Tuesday night. While the offensive numbers are impressive, Burke is taking pride in how well Lake Station has played on the other end of the floor.
“The guys have really bought into the defensive side of the ball,” Burke said. “They’ve really turned up the pressure after sitting around for four weeks. When they play with a lot of pressure, good things happen.”
While other teams began the season on Nov. 23, the Eagles weren’t able to find a game to replace the traditional season opener against Gavit. Lake Station didn’t play its first game until Dec. 3 and Burke said the team was lucky to pull off victories against Calumet Christian and Griffith.
“We had almost four full weeks of practice before we were able to add a real game,” Burke said. “The guys were a little stiff and anxious.”
The Eagles (5-0) had five steals in a double-overtime win against Calumet Christian and three in a 70-66 win over Griffith the next night. Those numbers skyrocketed in the next three games. According to MaxPreps, Lake Station had 25 steals against Wheeler, 19 against North Newton and 22 against Bowman. Junior guard Armoni Gonzalez had seven steals in each of the last two games.