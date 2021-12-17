Freshman Jack Smiley makes strong debut for Valparaiso

Valparaiso’s Jack Smiley made a splash in his first high school game last month and the 15-year-old freshman hasn’t looked back.

The 6-1 point guard scored seven points and added three assists in 17 minutes off the bench in Valparaiso’s season-opening win over West Side. In the five games that have followed, Smiley has proven his opening-night performance wasn’t a fluke, culminating with a career-high 10 points and two 3-pointers in a 67-22 win over Lowell on Dec. 10. Smiley, who is averaging 6.2 points per game, has emerged as a key contributor for the Times No. 1 Vikings despite his age.

“He’s a guy that is definitely in the mix for us,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He’s a very talented player who is learning the speed of the varsity game right now. He can do a lot of really good things for us.”

Logging serious minutes as a freshman has been a rarity at Valparaiso since Coolman took over the program in 2015. Current junior Mason Jones scored 177 points as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, just 10 points shy of Bryce Drew’s program record of 187 in 1990-91.

Life without Mantis