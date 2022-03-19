Freshman Lemetrius Williams grows up fast for 21st Century

GARY — Young. Green. Inexperienced. Youthful.

These are all words that aptly describe 21st Century freshman Lemetrius Williams. The 6-foot-4 forward just doesn’t have a lot of time on the court. Off it, he’s shy and reserved and doesn’t seem to like talking about himself.

In eighth grade, his family held him out for most of the season because of his grades. They were good enough to play, technically, but Williams is held to a higher standard in his household than by the school system. It took him a little bit to get acclimated to the high school game.

Fortunately, the Cougars have a roster full of veterans like juniors Ashton Williamson, Quintin Floyd, Roy Cast and DJ Moss and senior Eric Price.

“If I have questions, I can go to them,” Williams said.

Even height is a new thing for Williams.

“The one game I did see him play (in middle school), I was like ‘Wow. His instincts are incredible,’” coach Larry Upshaw said. “But he was only about 5-10. Maybe 5-11. He came back to school in August at 6-2. By December, he was 6-4.”

At points this year, Williams has had explosions of production.

During a stretch in February, he had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six blocked shots and five steals in an 84-57 win over Kouts then turned around with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in a 62-48 win over West Side. Later, during consecutive wins against Bishop Noll and Hammond Tech, Williams scored 21 and 15 while grabbing 15 and 12 rebounds.

“We don’t run any plays for him at all. All of that comes from offensive rebounds and running the court,” Upshaw said. “Everything he does is in the paint and around the basket.”

Upshaw said Williams has a high ceiling, especially if he can develop a jump shot. But rebounding and defense are the heart of his game right now. He grabbed double-digit boards for six consecutive games before the regional final. That's been a big part of 21st Century's postseason run.

Williams said he takes pride in being the guy who works for his opportunities. In the last couple weeks, he supplanted Floyd in the starting lineup. But the two complement each other when they play together.

“He’s got a knack for the ball. Having him and (Floyd) on the court at the same time is a nightmare because they both go after those offensive rebounds,” Upshaw said. “He protects the basket (on defense). We can give (Price) a blow now and leave him in there and the basket is still protected.”

The Cougars (22-4) will be the favorites in their semistate game against Lafayette Central Catholic (19-9) at 2 p.m. Region time Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson. 21st Century was ranked No. 1 in Class 1A for most of the season. The Knights finished the regular season ranked 11th.

“They (are) good because they made it to the semifinals,” Williams said. “This is my first year, so I don’t even know (what to expect). It’s a big deal, definitely.”

Central Catholic has some size for the small school circuit, manifested in a couple of senior Clarks. Clark Barrett (6-6) averages 14.5 points and 10 rebounds. Clark Obermiller (6-5) contributes 12.2 and 6.6.

The Cougars should have an advantage with athleticism, though.

“They’re a good, well-coached team. They got good balance. We’ve got nice size at the guard spot so we should match up well and our speed should give them some problems. Their size may give us some problems,” Upshaw said. “We got to get out to a good start.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.