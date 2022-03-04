Freshman point guard Eric Allen leads Calumet past River Forest

CEDAR LAKE — Calumet will be playing for a sectional championship for the fifth season in a row, thanks in big part to freshman point guard Eric Allen.

Allen did a little bit of everything Friday night, scoring a game-high 15 points, collecting three steals, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists in Calumet’s 52-41 victory over River Forest in the first semifinal game in the Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional.

“For a freshman point guard, he’s one of the best I’ve been around in 30 years,” Calumet coach Aaron Mercer.

Calumet (14-9) will face Lighthouse CPA, which beat host Hanover Central, 83-48, in the second semifinal, in Saturday’s championship game.

Allen said he spends a lot of time in the gym on his game.

“I just keep motivating myself and put up shots,” he said.

Allen has good floor vision, but he doesn’t force the issue.

“Sometimes I get caught up, but I pull it back out and work with the team,” he said.

Allen helped Calumet jump out a 19-9 lead after one quarter against River Forest, with Scott Flores, David Flores and Allen each scoring four points. River Forest had trouble with Calumet’s full-court 2-1-2 zone press and turned the ball over six times in the first quarter.

River Forest played a little more even in the second quarter, but Calumet led 28-16 at the half.

Allen was a steady presence, scoring four points in the second quarter, five in the third and two in the fourth.

Calumet led 37-30 after three quarters, as River Forest worked hard to keep the game close. River Forest got to within 43-35 with 3:21 left, but got no closer.

“Our main thing is get the ball inside-out, but we didn't do it as well as I'd like,” Mercer said. “We’ve got to get some things worked out before (Saturday).”

Eric Martin added a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors.

“We closed out on the shooters, but we’ve got to get better on defense,” he said.

Dennis Hurn scored 13 points to pace River Forest (9-13)

Martin said he helps Allen on the floor with constant communication and tries to take some of the pressure of the ball handling.

“In the middle, I'll get the ball out of his hands and let him catch his breath,” Martin said. “I can bring the ball up, too. We understand each other and listen to each other.”

River Forest coach Cory McKim said Allen did an excellent job against his squad.

“We knew (he was good),” he said. “From the first time we played them to this time, he's gotten so much better. The first time we played him, he was a little hesitant. He wasn't very hesitant tonight. Kind of our plan going in was to try to contain him a little bit, but yet help on the bigs. I think we did a decent job on the bigs, but we didn't quite take care of him the way we wanted to.”

Allen said it has been an adjustment, going from playing middle school to the varsity in one season.

“I had to take a big step up, but it’s going to work out,” he said.

Mercer said Allen’s ball handling is very good for just a freshman.

“His court awareness, the way he leads a team in practice, out of practice every day, he’s just been like that since the get go,” he said.

Allen, who averages 11.3 points and 6.7 assists, also played varsity football for Calumet as a wide receiver and cornerback, and he plans to run the 200 meters in track this spring.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

