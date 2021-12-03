Freshman Vanessa Wimberly chases away doubts for Lake Central

Lake Central (8-1, 2-0) jumped ahead of Merrillville (2-5, 0-2) 16-3 after one quarter, but from there on the Indians and Pirates were evenly matched. Merrillville clawed back into the second half, cutting LC’s lead to seven with a little more than six minutes left and forcing Huppenthal to call timeout.

After the break, Wimberly directed traffic at the top of the key, created space off a pick and drove right toward the lane. She absorbed contact, kept her eye on the rim and finished with a layup plus the foul. She then stepped up to the line and completed the three-point play.

That was just another example of her versatility. She’s taken control of the offense despite her lack of experience and runs up and down the floor snapping quick passes to teammates and creating offense however she can.

She’s a “tremendous” ball handler, Huppenthal said, as evident in her versatility maintaining her dribble. It’s something Wimberly said she’s developed since she was in the second grade.

“It’s a role that I’m trying to be comfortable with,” Wimberly said. “Coming in I set high expectations for myself. We set goals as a team and my goal as a player was to do whatever I can to be a freshman playing up.”