Freshman Vanessa Wimberly chases away doubts for Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Doubt.
It creeps into Vanessa Wimberly’s mind more than the Lake Central freshman cares to admit.
It’s a confidence issue, she says, where she’ll put artificial limits on herself for no reason at all. But bit by bit that confidence has grown since she won the starting point guard spot for a Lake Central team that defeated Merrillville 65-54 in Duneland Athletic Conference action on Friday.
Wimberly scored eight points, dished five assists and grabbed five rebounds before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. She dictated the tempo and was in full control of the Indians offense all game while emerging as one of the area’s top freshmen on an already young LC team.
“Honestly, I’m surprised myself,” Wimberly said of the start to the year that has her averaging 10 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.5 steals per game. “I’ve always lacked confidence in myself so while I may be surprising some people I’m just as surprised.”
Count Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal among those not as shocked.
“She’s a warrior, man,” Huppenthal said. “Like, truthfully, I thought her floor game tonight she played well but even had more in the tank. ... She guards every night, is one of our hardest practice girls. She’s big for us.”
Lake Central (8-1, 2-0) jumped ahead of Merrillville (2-5, 0-2) 16-3 after one quarter, but from there on the Indians and Pirates were evenly matched. Merrillville clawed back into the second half, cutting LC’s lead to seven with a little more than six minutes left and forcing Huppenthal to call timeout.
After the break, Wimberly directed traffic at the top of the key, created space off a pick and drove right toward the lane. She absorbed contact, kept her eye on the rim and finished with a layup plus the foul. She then stepped up to the line and completed the three-point play.
That was just another example of her versatility. She’s taken control of the offense despite her lack of experience and runs up and down the floor snapping quick passes to teammates and creating offense however she can.
She’s a “tremendous” ball handler, Huppenthal said, as evident in her versatility maintaining her dribble. It’s something Wimberly said she’s developed since she was in the second grade.
“It’s a role that I’m trying to be comfortable with,” Wimberly said. “Coming in I set high expectations for myself. We set goals as a team and my goal as a player was to do whatever I can to be a freshman playing up.”
When Wimberly left the game late, senior forward Essence Johnson took over, scoring seven of her team-high 22 points down the stretch. She also grabbed 12 rebounds on the night.
“What a performance by her,” Huppenthal said. “Definitely her best game of her career, no doubt.”
Merrillville senior Davina Smith scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Fellow senior SaMya Miller finished with 12 points and freshman Kylie Wells scored 11.
“We played with a lot more energy in the second half than we did the first,” Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz said. “We found our offensive rhythm more in the second, but it has to come with stops. Once we put stops together we could fight back. But we still have a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow.”