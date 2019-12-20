LAKE STATION — The last time Bishop Noll and Lake Station squared off, the Warriors dismantled the Eagles on the way to their sixth straight sectional title.
On Friday night, Lake Station got its revenge.
Junior guard Taylor Austin entered the contest as the Eagles’ leading scorer and still did her part, but it was freshmen Darne Toney and Nasiya Gause who led the Eagles to a 67-50 victory in a Great Lakes South Shore Conference game. While Austin struggled to find a rhythm throughout much of the first half, her fellow guards took charge.
“I love this team,” Gause said. “I know if Taylor is having a bad half, I gotta pick it up. She’s going always going to come back. There’s no off games, and I just know I gotta score, and she has to score so we can win games.”
Austin scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half, and Gause tied her with a team-high 20 points, as well. While Austin knocked down a team-high two 3-pointers, Gause attacked the basket, and it was clear that Bishop Noll (5-5, 3-1) didn’t have any answers for her. The freshman drew several fouls and went 8-of-16 at the free throw line.
Although Gause and Toney carried most of the scoring load, it was Toney’s relentless motor that proved to be the difference in the game. She finished her night with 16 points and jump started Lake Station’s offense in the first quarter. Midway through the period, she scored six straight points to give the Eagles (9-2, 4-0) a 12-7 lead. However, her most impressive play came on a pass in the second quarter.
After diving for a steal near halfcourt, Toney turned and threw a bounce pass to senior forward Bre Poats for a layup. The heads-up play pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10 points, and her team never looked back in its sixth straight win.
“I knew I had to get the ball to somebody,” Toney said. “I knew not to travel or anything, and I saw Bre open so I just threw it to her.”
Lake Station coach Rudy Chabes also commended Toney on her stout defense against Bishop Noll junior guard Courtney Blakely, who is one of the top players in the Region. Blakely scored a game-high 21 points but shot just 7-of-21 from the floor.
Even though Toney fouled Blakely on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, which resulted in a rare 4-point play, that was one of the few times that the freshman failed to carry out her defensive assignment.
“I was very proud of Darney,” Chabes said. “Half of the time, she didn’t even know where she was at. She was just face guarding Courtney Blakley, and Courtney Blakely deserves to be face guarded. She’s a phenomenal player. I’ve coached her since eighth grade (during the AAU season), and I know her very well.”
Throughout most of the game, Chabes was jumping up and down on the sideline, imploring his team to dive for a loose ball or grab a rebound. At one point, a referee told Chabes that he had to take it down a notch, but Darney and Gause said that their coach is always passionate, and they love him for it.
“I was just waiting for him to bring it out,” Gause said with a laugh. “That is my coach, and he is a great coach.”