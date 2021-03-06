From JV to M-V-P chants, Connor Croff leads Kouts to sectional championship

Croff’s name doesn’t appear on the same scouting report.

“I’m sure they weren’t prepared to guard him because they’re focused on Cale and Cole and Hunter and Parker,” Duzan said. “Then you bring a guy off the bench. I’m sure their guys kind of said, ‘Okay, we don’t have to worry about this (guy).’ Then he made some shots.”

Croff estimated he played about as many meaningful minutes in the sectional title game as he did all season. He didn’t doubt himself when given the opportunity to come in and provide as unlikely as it seemed.

“I’m thinking (just) do whatever I can to help the team,” Croff said. “Tonight, that was scoring. We were having some problems. They were playing good defense and guarding our key players very well. That gave me an opportunity.”

Washington Township landed the first punches with an 8-0 run to start the game that they’d ride throughout the remainder of the half. The Senators controlled tempo and pace throughout the first half and took a three-point lead into the break.