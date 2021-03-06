From JV to M-V-P chants, Connor Croff leads Kouts to sectional championship

KOUTS — Chants of “M-V-P, M-V-P” flooded from the Kouts student section as their postseason hero stepped up to the free-throw line with a lead in hand and the program’s first sectional championship since 2012 just minutes away.
Connor Croff smiled at the line. He wasn’t supposed to be here.
The junior led his team in scoring this season — the junior varsity team, that is. Croff gets his varsity minutes during garbage time normally. This wasn’t normal.
Senior Cole Wireman, Kouts’ all-time leading scorer, picked up a third personal foul with 28 seconds left in the first quarter and forced coach Kevin Duzan to pull him out and keep him out the rest of the first half. The Mustangs needed another guard. Croff got called in.
After missing his initial field goal try from beyond the arc, Croff made his next six shots and drained all four free-throw tries. He scored a team- and career-high 17 points while helping Kouts to a 67-53 win that advanced them to regionals where they’ll play Fremont (12-11) next weekend.
“This feeling, it’s crazy,” Croff said. “I don’t even know what to say.”
Much of Kouts’ success over the last four seasons has ridden on the shoulders of Cole Wireman, brother Cale Wireman and the Kneifel brothers, Parker and Hunter. The four seniors have combined to make the Mustangs (26-2) one of the toughest outs in the state among Class A teams.
Croff’s name doesn’t appear on the same scouting report.
“I’m sure they weren’t prepared to guard him because they’re focused on Cale and Cole and Hunter and Parker,” Duzan said. “Then you bring a guy off the bench. I’m sure their guys kind of said, ‘Okay, we don’t have to worry about this (guy).’ Then he made some shots.”
Croff estimated he played about as many meaningful minutes in the sectional title game as he did all season. He didn’t doubt himself when given the opportunity to come in and provide as unlikely as it seemed.
“I’m thinking (just) do whatever I can to help the team,” Croff said. “Tonight, that was scoring. We were having some problems. They were playing good defense and guarding our key players very well. That gave me an opportunity.”
Washington Township landed the first punches with an 8-0 run to start the game that they’d ride throughout the remainder of the half. The Senators controlled tempo and pace throughout the first half and took a three-point lead into the break.
Cale Wireman, sporting a No. 3 jersey coming out of the locker room instead of his usual No. 2 because he got blood on it late in the first half, took the game over himself with nine points in the third quarter including a 7-0 run by himself to turn what was a five-point deficit into a two-point lead less than 90 seconds into the half.
Kouts never trailed again.
“I feel like sometimes when I’m shooting bad I go change my shoes,” Cale Wireman said. “instead I got blood on my jersey. It seemed to help.”
Washington Township cooled off as Kouts heated up. The Mustang pressure started to force an increasingly tired Senator offense into making mistakes that led to turnovers and easy baskets the other way that piled on.
The winningest Washington Township class in program history couldn’t keep up as the half wore on.
“Our legs kind of went,” Washington Township coach Scott Bowerstock said. “With the way the game went last night (against Gary 21st Century) and then coming into a shootout today I think by the third quarter it felt like our legs just started to go.”
Kouts kept the pressure up as Washington Township got sloppy and rewarded itself with a regional appearance that keeps a bid at a state championship alive. After being knocked out of the tournament by 21st Cenutry two years in a row, Cale Wireman said cutting down the nets was a reward worth working for.
“This was our goal we set freshman year,” he said. “We’ve been so close the last few years and this year we finally got it.”
