Garret Clark's shooting powers Portage past Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Some nights a player just can’t miss.

Friday was one of those nights for Portage sophomore guard Garrett Clark.

“It felt good shooting it today,” he said.

It should have.

Clark made 9-of-11 field goal attempts and all four of his free throws to score a game-high 25 points in Portage’s 65-43 road win against Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central. It’s Portage’s first win against Lake Central (10-3, 1-1) in five tries and the first time since 1999 Portage (9-5, 2-0) has started the conference season 2-0.

“I just found my rhythm tonight,” Clark said. “This was a big one for us.”

Clark finally missed a shot after six consecutive makes to start the game with 1:50 left in a first half in which Portage shot 15-of-21 from the field including 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. For comparison, Lake Central shot 7-of-23 during that same stretch and went into halftime trailing 35-19.

Clark made layups, contested shots, even a fallaway trey to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

“Who knows when something like that’s coming but when he started going I kept saying ‘feed him the ball,’” Portage coach Bryon Clouse said. “Great coaching, right? Coaching 101 I guess.”

Clark made Clouse’s job easy and wasn’t alone. Fellow sophomore Michael Wellman made 5-of-8 shots to finish with 11 points. Junior forward Jaelyn Johnson made 5-of-8 to score 12 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Portage cooled down — relatively — in the second half, making just 10-of-20 tries to finish 25-of-41 from the field.

Lake Central got within 12 points late in the third quarter but couldn’t string together enough makes to get back into the game. LC junior Xavier Williams scored a team best 12 points but too often in the first half his team settled for bad shots, Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said.

“We let (Portage being hot) affect our offense in the first half,” he said. “We were trying to make everything up in one minute and that’s just not us. We kind of got away from being us. Credit Portage, they did that to us.”

Portage’s win against Lake Central is just its second in its last 15 in the series. Portage did it without a pair of starters in senior Jaelon Hollies and sophomore Sam Wellman who both remain out with injuries. Senior Dennis Mitchel, the team’s second or third player off the bench, also remains sidelined.

“I think because a few guys are out there’s a lot of new guys coming in and trying to catch fire,” Clark said. “It’s motivating. I think that’s why there were so many guys hitting their shots today. I found mine just through preparation. But we all want to win.”

Clouse stopped just short of grading out Friday’s victory an A+ but said it was close. He’ll find something on film he won’t like, he said, but between the shooting and way his defense responded with a limping team he said he couldn’t be more proud of guys stepping up each night.

Early conference wins against Valparaiso and Lake Central put Portage in a good spot.

“We’ve got a lot of things going for us,” Clouse said. “It’s just fun to be their coach. That’s for sure. It’s a very positive locker room right now.”

About that locker room.

It got loud postgame.

“It’s one hell of a party in there,” Clark said. “I’ll tell you that.”

