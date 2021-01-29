Grant Comstock puts on dunk show in fans' return as No. 3 Valparaiso tops Merrillville

VALPARAISO — Grant Comstock got to enjoy the dunks.

The Valparaiso senior converted three flushes on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions Friday. Most of this season, the Vikings bench would’ve been the only ones making much noise after a run like that.

But Friday, the bleachers were filled to 25% capacity with Porter County having reached “orange” status on the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Comstock got to hear the home fans cheer.

“It was really nice. We’ve been playing the whole season without anybody (here). It was really fun to play in front of people tonight,” he said.

The Times No. 3 Vikings garnered a lot of cheering, as they topped Merrillville 69-37 in a Duneland Athletic Conference match Friday.

“I have not taken (crowds) for granted, just to be able to have some sense tonight of it being a little bit normal is just so awesome,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “Indiana high school basketball is so special but the fans are what really make it special. So to be able to have some of them back in the gym is just so nice.”

Valparaiso (11-2, 3-0) stalled the Merrillville offense with its 2-3 zone defense.