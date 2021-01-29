Grant Comstock puts on dunk show in fans' return as No. 3 Valparaiso tops Merrillville

VALPARAISO — Grant Comstock got to enjoy the dunks.
The Valparaiso senior converted three flushes on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions Friday. Most of this season, the Vikings bench would’ve been the only ones making much noise after a run like that.
But Friday, the bleachers were filled to 25% capacity with Porter County having reached “orange” status on the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. Comstock got to hear the home fans cheer.
“It was really nice. We’ve been playing the whole season without anybody (here). It was really fun to play in front of people tonight,” he said.
The Times No. 3 Vikings garnered a lot of cheering, as they topped Merrillville 69-37 in a Duneland Athletic Conference match Friday.
“I have not taken (crowds) for granted, just to be able to have some sense tonight of it being a little bit normal is just so awesome,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “Indiana high school basketball is so special but the fans are what really make it special. So to be able to have some of them back in the gym is just so nice.”
Valparaiso (11-2, 3-0) stalled the Merrillville offense with its 2-3 zone defense.
The Pirates (4-9, 1-3) didn’t reach a double digit point total until Dorian Harris hit two of three free throws with less than a second left in the first half. Merrillville shot only 28% from the field for the game.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on right now, a lack of leadership, a lack of toughness, that togetherness that we found at the end of last year to win a sectional,” Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. “All credit to Valpo. Coach Coolman does a great job every year, he wins games.”
The Vikings held Merrillville to only 17 points through three frames before emptying the bench. Comstock said the team’s been working on the 2-3 zone in practice and it’s been improving every week.
“I was definitely pleased with our defense. It’s something we’ve been working really hard at. I felt like the first three quarters, we played really well,” Coolman. “Defense is where we’ve been laying our hat recently and it’s been really paying off for us.”
Mason Jones led the Vikings with 16 points while Comstock added 11. AJ Dixon was the only Merrillville player to reach double digits, scoring 10 points.