CHESTERTON — Travis Grayson had a little extra motivation.
Times No. 1 Chesterton’s sophomore point guard put a lot of the Trojans’ loss to LaPorte last season on his own shoulders.
“(Slicers senior Carson Crass) just outsmarted me. He outplayed me. He was the better point guard last year. I came back with that in the back of my mind and I didn’t like how that felt,” Grayson said. “(Coach Marc Urban) challenged me to do better. I put that on my back.”
Grayson led all scorers with 26 in Chesterton’s 67-44 Duneland Athletic Conference win Friday.
“Crass is a really good point guard. He makes everybody around him better. (Grayson) found some alleys, found some lanes and was able to get down there and finish,” Urban said. “He let it come to him. He wasn’t trying to be overly aggressive with it, just let it come to him. When we allow the game to come to us and we make the right decisions, I think we’re a tough team to defend.”
Grayson made all eight of his free-throw attempts and nabbed four steals.
The Slicers (7-6, 1-1) controlled the game early, leading 18-9 with about a minute left in the first quarter.
“They came out and shot really well and to our guys’ credit. We took that first punch really well and found a way to make our own run,” Urban said.
But then Grayson exploded and the Trojans closed out that frame with a 9-2 run. The sophomore had 19 by the end of the first half.
LaPorte scored only seven points in the second quarter, and Grayson forced several turnovers, leading to fast-break points.
“That’s just my style of play. I like to press up on people. I like to get a lot of steals and run,” Grayson said.
Chesterton (13-1, 2-0) opened the second half with a 10-0 run. The Trojans controlled the boards for portions of the last two quarters.
Jake Wadding scored 10 points — he averages 17 — but pulled down 11 rebounds.
“Between (LaPorte’s Grant) Gresham and (Grant) Ott-Large, they’re a really good offensive rebounding team. So, we knew that our bigs really had to box them out, but our guards had to rebound,” Urban said. “I haven’t seen the stats, but I think we did a good job on the boards which is key.”
Crass led the Slicers with 10 points.