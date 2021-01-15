 Skip to main content
Growth spurt helps Brit Harris stand out for blazing Marquette
BOYS BASKETBALL | NOTES

Growth spurt helps Brit Harris stand out for blazing Marquette

Brit Harris -- Marquette

Marquette junior Brit Harris is averaging 17.5 points and 6.6 assists per game this season. 

 Provided by Brit Harris

Throughout his junior season, Brit Harris has proven that he is one of the premier floor generals in the Region.

A 5-inch growth spurt over the summer may have helped.

"My family and I knew it was coming, but I didn't know how early or late it would have came," Harris said. "My dad's about 6-3, 6-4 and my mom is 5-11, dang near 6-foot."

Harris, who grew from 5-9 to 6-2 during the offseason, is leading the way for Marquette, which has won eight straight games. The standout guard is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Blazers coach Raymond Tarnow, who is in his first season at the helm, believes Harris' vision is what sets him apart. The junior has posted two double-doubles with points and assists this season.

"Brit Harris can score more than whatever he's getting right now, but he's made a commitment (to distribute the ball). I think he's second in the area in assists," Tarnow said. "We had a discussion like, 'If you can score a little less and get a little more assists, we're going to be really hard to guard,' and he's done that. ... He's really grown physically and mentally and just maturity-wise, and he's the leader of our team."

Tarnow and Harris are both pleased with Marquette's performance so far, but the team's schedule will get tougher as the season progresses. The Blazers are slated to host Bowman on Tuesday and will host Andrean on Jan. 30. Marquette lost 90-61 at Bowman last season and hasn't defeated the 59ers since the 2015-16 campaign.

"Hopefully we learn how tough and how good we really are," Harris said. "Our coach really stresses it to us that we're not as good as we think, and these upcoming games are going to show us if we're really like that or not."

Making history

Morton had never defeated EC Central on the road in boys basketball — until Wednesday.

The Governors edged past the Cardinals for a 54-52 win, and Morton coach Eric Speer said his team's performance was the culmination of its dedication and perseverance.

After starting the season on a seven-game losing streak, the Governors have reeled off four consecutive victories for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

"I think (Wednesday) night was a really big moment for them," Speer said. "To see just the happiness on their face after the game and the excitement, it's just a credit to them. ... We preach every day that all we want to do is get better, get better every day and be the best team we can be by sectionals. I think they've really bought into that."

Speer, who was hired in June, added that he's spent his first season at Morton trying to build a culture that is predicated on accountability and selflessness. That process hasn't always been easy, but he praised several of his players for sticking with him, including Nate King.

Nate King -- Morton

Junior guard Nate King helped Morton win at EC Central on Wednesday for the first time in program history.

The junior guard has emerged as one of the Governors' top perimeter defenders, and Speer noted that he was vital in the team's upset victory at EC Central. King finished that contest with five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

"If you play (tough) defense, it's going to create offense," King said. "I like playing defense because it just gets me going and it gets my teammates going with me."

According to Speer, King and fellow junior Ladaion Barnes usually take turns guarding the other team's best player.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Ladaion Barnes -- Morton

Morton junior Ladaion Barnes is averaging a team-high 12.5 points per game.

Barnes said he enjoys wreaking havoc alongside his teammate, and he's also making an impact on offense. The 6-3 guard is averaging a team-high 12.5 points per game and scored 18 points against the Cardinals.

"We're all just playing our roles and playing as a team," Barnes said. "We're all locked in because we know we want to win."

Substitute coach

Kurt Welsh never imagined that he would be in this position.

The 1999 South Central graduate returned to his alma mater this season as a volunteer assistant coach. However, for the last two games, Welsh has actually served as the program's head coach since the Satellites' usual head coach, Joe Wagner, is in quarantine due to COVID-19.

"My first thoughts were about (Wagner's) health," Welsh said. "But once I knew he was going to be OK, it was kind of a crazy and exciting opportunity for me all at once."

South Central dropped its first game under Welsh, losing 56-48 at home against Hebron on Jan. 8, but bounced back with a 71-67 overtime win at North Judson on Tuesday.

After securing their first victory of the season, the Satellites made sure Wagner was included in their celebration, even though he couldn't psychically be there.

"There was a lot of water being thrown and a lot of dancing (in the visiting locker room)," Welsh said. "We had coach Wagner on the phone yelling and cheering and it was pretty cool."

Wagner watched the game on his phone and was thrilled to see his team hang on for the win.

He will miss South Central's home game against Boone Grove on Friday but plans to return Saturday at Trinity Greenlawn.

"It's been a difficult year for our program with COVID, but it could always be worse," Wagner said. "I'm glad we have great people around here to step up and answer the bell when needed."

Senior center Brendan Carr, who stands 6-8, paced the Satellites with 24 points and 11 rebounds against North Judson.

Brendan Carr -- South Central

South Central senior Brendan Carr scored 24 points in his team's first win of the season at North Judson on Tuesday. The Satellites are currently without head coach Joe Wagner, who is quarantining due to COVID-19.

He said he appreciates all of his coaches for doing everything they can to give him and his teammates a chance to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my last year, so obviously I want to win a sectional. It would be the first one at South Central since 2003," Carr said. "But honestly, I'm just happy that we get to play and that they're helping us do that."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top boys basketball teams with records through Wednesday's games. NR = not ranked

1. Hammond 7-1 (1)

2. West Side 8-2 (2)

3. Michigan City 8-1 (3)

4. Valparaiso 7-2 (4)

5. Chesterton 9-1 (7)

6. Crown Point 4-0 (5) 

7. Andrean 5-3 (6)

8. Munster 6-2 (9)

9. Lake Central 8-4 (NR)

10. Kouts 9-2 (10)

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

