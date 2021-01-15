Growth spurt helps Brit Harris stand out for blazing Marquette

Throughout his junior season, Brit Harris has proven that he is one of the premier floor generals in the Region.

A 5-inch growth spurt over the summer may have helped.

"My family and I knew it was coming, but I didn't know how early or late it would have came," Harris said. "My dad's about 6-3, 6-4 and my mom is 5-11, dang near 6-foot."

Harris, who grew from 5-9 to 6-2 during the offseason, is leading the way for Marquette, which has won eight straight games. The standout guard is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Blazers coach Raymond Tarnow, who is in his first season at the helm, believes Harris' vision is what sets him apart. The junior has posted two double-doubles with points and assists this season.

"Brit Harris can score more than whatever he's getting right now, but he's made a commitment (to distribute the ball). I think he's second in the area in assists," Tarnow said. "We had a discussion like, 'If you can score a little less and get a little more assists, we're going to be really hard to guard,' and he's done that. ... He's really grown physically and mentally and just maturity-wise, and he's the leader of our team."