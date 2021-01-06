Hammond 16-year-old receives 'second chance' after liver transplant

"It had got to me and my mom because we knew when he got really sick, someone would have to die for our baby to live," Domonique said. "That was almost unbearable because we were praying for him to live, and it was almost like we were praying for someone else to die. That guilt was hard like, 'What makes my son so special?' But I guess God wasn't ready for him yet. That's all I can say."

DeSean doesn't know whose liver he has inside of him, but if he ever gets the opportunity, he plans to personally thank the donor's family for giving him a "second chance."

The sophomore said it's been tough to adjust to his new lifestyle that is now filled with doctor's appointments, lab tests and physical therapy sessions, but he is appreciative of his mom and grandmother, who have remained by his side every step up of the way.

Grateful for support

He also is thankful for the unwavering support he's received from his Wildcats team and the rest of the Region.