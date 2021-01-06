Hammond 16-year-old receives 'second chance' after liver transplant

DeSean Foster will never forget his first dunk in Hammond's gym.
"We were at practice, and we were doing a layup line," DeSean said. "I just felt myself getting close, and I wasn't even trying (to dunk), so then I tried, and I didn't get it. So, I just tried again, and I slammed it in there.
"I made the rim shake and all of that."
At the time, it was an impressive feat for the 5-foot-9 freshman guard and another milestone on the hardwood. But over a year later, DeSean is no longer the same person who threw down that rim-rattling dunk.
Internally, there is a part of him that has been replaced forever, and his budding prep basketball career has been put on hold.
"The hardest part is not being able to play," DeSean said. "You want to go play. You want to go train, and you just miss the game. You just miss going in the gym and seeing the people you play with all of the time, just the brotherhood of the game."
The 16-year-old sophomore is now living at the Ronald McDonald House at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with his mother, Domonique Foster, and grandma, DeSanya Stokes, as he recovers from a liver transplant.
And for as vividly as DeSean remembers his first dunk, he has no personal recollection of the mysterious liver failure that nearly caused him to take his last breath.
All DeSean recalls is that one night in October he was watching TV with his aunt. Then, he was waking up in a hospital bed after lifesaving surgery.
"He realized that he was intubated and that a tube was in his throat," Domonique said. "When he went to grab for it, the nurses stopped him and told him that he had a liver transplant."
Domonique said she and her son never have received a clear explanation as to what caused his liver failure. Doctors confirmed that it wasn't COVID-19 related, but either way, she is grateful that her only child is still alive.
Prior to DeSean's liver transplant, he had been recovering from pneumonia, so she wasn't too concerned with his lingering cough and shortness of breath, Domonique explained. However, when it rose to a point where DeSean was struggling to breathe, she knew he needed top-tier medical attention.
Domonique loaded her son in her car and took him to Riley. Upon their arrival, DeSean was quickly admitted to the pulmonary unit and then the pediatric intensive care unit. Within days he was intubated and placed on an emergency liver transplant list.
Tests by Riley's doctors revealed DeSean's liver enzyme levels were in the thousands, which are tell-tale signs of severe liver damage. Normal levels are usually below 100, and without a new liver, DeSean wasn't going to make it.
"It had got to me and my mom because we knew when he got really sick, someone would have to die for our baby to live," Domonique said. "That was almost unbearable because we were praying for him to live, and it was almost like we were praying for someone else to die. That guilt was hard like, 'What makes my son so special?' But I guess God wasn't ready for him yet. That's all I can say."
DeSean doesn't know whose liver he has inside of him, but if he ever gets the opportunity, he plans to personally thank the donor's family for giving him a "second chance."
The sophomore said it's been tough to adjust to his new lifestyle that is now filled with doctor's appointments, lab tests and physical therapy sessions, but he is appreciative of his mom and grandmother, who have remained by his side every step up of the way.
Grateful for support
He also is thankful for the unwavering support he's received from his Wildcats team and the rest of the Region.
DeSean and his family have started a GoFundMe for his medical expenses, and as a way to raise more money, Bishop Noll Institute alum Greg Jones II was able to obtain two basketballs autographed by Kobe Bryant — who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 — through his company, G2 Hoops. One basketball was raffled off through DeSean's GoFundMe, which reeled in even more funds, and the other was simply gifted to him.
The sophomore was presented with the souvenir at halftime of Hammond's game against Merrillville in the fourth annual Mac Jelks Invitational on Saturday at Bowman. It was just the second time DeSean was able to see the Wildcats play in person this season.
"I was just surprised that they did that for me. It means a lot," DeSean said. "Kobe is one of those iconic players. We grew up watching Kobe, so it just feels really sentimental."
DeSean was also in attendance for Hammond's season-opener in Brownsburg against Associated Press Class 4A No. 1 Lawrence North. Hammond lost that contest 52-51, so this time around, coach Larry Moore Jr. was pleased to earn a resounding 79-48 victory over Merrillville under DeSean's watchful eye.
"Everything just happened so quick. One moment he was a healthy kid, and then the next, he's fighting for his life," Moore said. "It was really tough because as a coach, you view your players as one of your own (children). ... I'm just really thankful that he's nursing himself back to health and his spirits are up. He can FaceTime us now, which is nice because at one point his motor skills were gone, and he couldn't even text."
DeSean said he won't able to resume basketball activities for about "six months to a year," according to his doctors at Riley. As he continues to regain his strength, the sophomore is fueled by that memory of his first dunk.
His goal is not only to return to that form, but surpass it.
"When I finally come back for that first game, it's going to be crazy," DeSean said. "It'll definitely be a standing ovation for that one."