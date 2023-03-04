MUNSTER — Hammond Central scored 75 or more points in nine games during the regular season. The Wolves have shooters all over the floor and have little trouble getting the ball into the net.

But what sets the team apart, it says, is its defense. That was on display Saturday night in a Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal win over Morton.

Hammond Central was in the passing lanes all night, resulting in fast break after fast break and easy points. When the Governors (8-15) were able to get into the half-court, the Wolves sped them up and created turnovers or forced shots.

“‘Defense wins games,’ coach (Larry Moore Jr.) says,” sophomore Marcus Browder said. “Our mindset is we have to stop every team we play.”

Browder and his teammates did just that, holding Morton to only eight points in the second half and triggering a running clock in the third quarter. The Wolves eventually won 71-30.

“The last time we played (Morton) we held them to 28 points, so we wanted to stay around there,” Moore said. “This is a rival game. It’s a neighborhood school. We had to get them up for that.”

Matt King scored the first nine points for Hammond Central (23-1), which cruised to an early lead and never looked back.

The lead only grew from there. King only scored two more points but five Wolves scored eight or more. Kenneth Grant and Vynce Overshawn each tallied 12.

Grant hit four 3-pointers and Overshawn three.

Hammond Central sent the starters to the bench in the second half, which can be important this time of year. The Wolves crowd and bench got a chance to see some young players who don’t often see the court play and even score some points.

“We know what our ultimate goal is, so I wasn’t surprised how we came out,” Moore said. “Everybody got a chance to play in this sectional.”

The Wolves felt like they overlooked West Side in the sectional opener, only winning 62-54. That was corrected over the course of the week.

“The first game, we thought it was easy, and we didn’t come out prepared,” Browder said. “This game, we locked in.”

The host Mustangs and Lake Central played in the second game. Moore said he didn’t have a preference on which his team would meet in the championship Monday.

“This is going to be a battle. We’re going to have to play all 32 minutes,” he said. “I’m not going to make no prediction with (Lake Central and Munster).”

